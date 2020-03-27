CORBIN — Mayor Suzie Razmus declared a state of emergency for the City of Corbin on Wednesday.
The order is in response to the March 13 President Donald Trump's declaration of a national state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Andy Beshear's state of emergency in Kentucky declared on March 6.
The state of emergency allows emergency response of the City of Corbin to be deployed rapidly to protect health, safety and the welfare of citizens by allowing Mayor Razmus to coordinate an emergency effort with national, state, county and other local agencies for maximum effective response.
"I shall be exercising the authority granted to me through Executive Orders, and through utilization of city personnel, services, equipment, and any necessary acts to manage this emergency," the order states. "Subject to any orders of Governor Andy Beshear, I hereby order and direct any and all departments of the City of Corbin to coordinate and cooperate with the Whitley/Knox Health Department, Kentucky Department for Public Health, any federal agencies to respond to the threat presented by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 by exercising the powers articulated in KRS Chapter 39A and 39B and to provide information to individuals, businesses, organizations, and other entities to best prepare and respond to the COVID-19 State of Emergency Declaration."
