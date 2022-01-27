May Primary Election races set as filing deadline passes

TRI-COUNTY—The deadline to file to run in the 2022 May Primary Election has come and gone, after Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation pushing back this year's filing deadline for political candidates in the state as lawmakers rushed to finish redistricting.
The filing deadline ended at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, with several candidates for voters to choose from in the race for Whitley County Jailer, Whitley County Sheriff, judge-executive, three out of four district’s constables, three out of four district’s magistrates, Property Valuation Administrator, and for a seat on the Corbin City Commission.
The Whitley County Jailer is the most contested race with several candidates running for that position, including Matthew Leach, Brandon Duane White, Andrew J. Fuson, Sandra Hoke, Jeff Hurst, Rocky Moses, Jr. and Jason Wilson who was the newest candidate to toss his hat into the ring.
Another big race in Whitley County is for Sheriff, with a six-way race as Jim Thornton and Kenneth Mobley have added their names to the list, running against Tim Baker, Willard Scott Bunch, Benny Joe (BJ) Leach and William “Bill” Elliotte.
Incumbents Allison Moore, Brandon Shepherd and Trent Knuckles will be facing some opposition for Corbin City Commission, as James Gambrel, John Baker and Lisa Garrison-Ragsdale have added their names to the list.
Other races that have seen some recent additions include First District Constable after Anthony Akers tossed his hat into the ring for the race against incumbent Lonnie Lee Foley.
The Third District Constable race has heated up with six-way race, as David Rowe, Vancil Moses and Tyler Burdine added their names to the list along with Justin Daniel Oaks, Jordan Davis and Zandell Jones. The Fourth District Constable race saw the loss of one candidate, as Malachi Hersey dropped out of the race with incumbent Andy Moses facing opposition from Carl Allen Wade for that position.
Third District Magistrate Michael Jarboe will be facing some opposition from Bob Lawson and Ted Manton Barrineau who recently added his name to the candidate filings.
The final list for local candidates are:
WHITLEY COUNTY
1st District Constable: Lonnie Lee Foley (incumbent), Anthony Akers
2nd District Constable: Ron “Bubba” Bowling, Sr. (incumbent)
3rd District Constable: Justin Daniel Oaks, Jordan Davis, Zandell Jones, David Rowe, Vancil Moses, Tyler Burdine
4th District Constable: Andy Moses (incumbent), Carl Allen Wade
Corbin City Commissioners: Allison Moore (incumbent), Brandon Shepherd (incumbent), Trent Knuckles (incumbent), James Gambrel, John Baker, Lisa Garrison-Ragsdale
Corbin Mayor: Suzie Razmus (incumbent)
Coroner: Andrew Croley (incumbent)
County Attorney: Robert “Bob” Hammons (incumbent)
County Clerk: Carolyn Willis (incumbent)
County Judge-Executive: Pat White, Jr. (incumbent), Dorman Patrick, Jr.
Jailer: Matthew Leach, Brandon Duane White, Andrew Fuson, Sandra Hoke, Jeff Hurst, Rocky Moses, Jr., Jason Wilson
1st District Magistrate: Scotty Harrison (incumbent), Gary Brock
2nd District Magistrate: Mondo Cima (incumbent)
3rd District Magistrate: Michael Jarboe (incumbent), Bob Lawson, Ted Manton Barrineau
4th District Magistrate: Raleigh Meadors (incumbent), Paul Buchanan, Eugene Smith, Arthur Canada
PVA: Ronnie Moses (incumbent), Herb Petrey
Sheriff: Tim Baker, Willard Scott Bunch, Benny Joe (BJ) Leach, William “Bill” Elliotte, Jim Thornton, Kenneth Mobley
Williamsburg City Council: (all incumbents) Patricia Faulkner, Loren Connell, Richard Foley, Mary Ann Stanfill, Erica Broome Harris, Laurel Jeffries West.
Williamsburg Mayor: Roddy Harrison (incumbent)
KNOX COUNTY
County Clerk: Mike Corey (incumbent)
Sheriff: Mike Smith (incumbent)
Judge/Executive: Mike Mitchell (incumbent), Steven R. Allen
Jailer: Mary S. Hammons (incumbent), Roy D. Harper, Jerry Baker
County Attorney: Gilbert E. Holland (incumbent)
PVA: Bob Blevins (incumbent)
Knox County Coroner: Mike Blevins (incumbent), Ashley Ann Smith
County Surveyor: Richard M. Frederick
Magistrate District 1: Roger Mills (incumbent), Tim Mills
Magistrate District 2: Escoe Smith, Bryan Elliott, Josh Trosper, Luke Jordan, Keith Abner, Farrel Riley, Gary Isom, Curt Lawson, Bradford Brown, William Ray Castle
Magistrate District 3: Tony Golden (incumbent), Danny Jordan, Jim Miles, George Hamilton
Magistrate District 4: Jeff Ketcham, Bradley Strong, Daniel Essek
Magistrate District 5: Jimmy Hendrickson, Herb Wells, Sam Miller
Constable District 1: Robert Miller, Timothy French, Elbert Centers, Larry Eagle
Constable District 2: James Honeycutt
Constable District 3: Reed Murphy, Larry Young, Eric Hicks, Billy Graham Mills
Constable District 4: Joey Hoskins, Vencil "Dinky" Phipps
Constable District 5: Willard N. Sizemore, Gary K. Elliot
Knox County School Board District 1: Kevin HInkle
LAUREL COUNTY
County Judge Executive - David Westerfield (incumbent)
County Attorney - J. L. Albright (incumbent)
County Clerk - Joe “Tony” Brown (incumbent), Roger Wattenbarger
Property Valuation Administrator - Don McFadden, Neil Warren, Christina McCreary, Michael “Mickey” Adams
Sheriff - John Root (incumbent)
Jailer - Jamie Mosley (incumbent), Walter Trebolo III
Coroner - Mike Masters, Doug Bowling (incumbent)
County Surveyor - Chris Hubbard (incumbent)
Mayor - Randall Weddle, Judd Weaver, Jacob Michael Kirby
London City Council - Jerry Smiroldo, Justin R. Young, Sherrie Mays, Chase Carson, Stewart Walker, Rodney Johnson, Kelly Green Smith (incumbent), Joshua Samples, Eric “EC” Lancaster, Stacy Benge, Wes Benge, Holly Little, Kip Jervis (incumbent), Tom Thompson, Donnie Lee Philpot and Marty Huff
Magistrate District 1 - John Crawford (incumbent), Wesley Douglas Hampton, Guy Williams, Albert Yaden
Magistrate District 2 - Danny Smith (incumbent)
Magistrate District 3 - Bobby Overbay (incumbent), Teddy Benge
Magistrate District 4 - Jeff Book (incumbent), Delbert Burkhart, Edward Tincher, Ryan Blake Gray
Magistrate District 5 - Billy B. Oakley (incumbent), Chantz M. McPeek, Christopher Shane Brewer
Magistrate District 6 - Richard D. Bales (incumbent)
Constable District 1 - Dawn Renee Hearn, Justin A. Williams
Constable District 2 - Kenneth Hutton, Steven D. Cornn (incumbent)
Constable District 3 - Jimmy L. Lewis (incumbent)
Constable District 4 - Carl R. Cheek (incumbent), Travis Gregory, Kenneth Wayne Ellington, Garry W. Long, Jimmy Durham
Constable District 5 - Richard “Rick” Yaden
Constable District 6 - David O. Griffin, Bobby “Bubba” Hall, Robert Smith
STATE
71st District State Representative - Josh Bray
82nd District State Representative - Nicolas “Nick” Wilson
85th District State Representative - Daniel Carmack, R. Shane Baker (incumbent), John P. Alexander, Bryon J. Vaught
86th District State Representative - Tom Odell Smith (incumbent), Keith Dinsmore
89th District State Representative - Timmy Truett (incumbent), Brittany Porter Oliver
90th District State Representative - Derek Lewis (incumbent)
27th Circuit Court Judge/Division 1 - Gregory A. Lay
27th Circuit Court Judge/Division 2 - Michael O. Caperton
District Judge 34th District/Division 1 - Cathy E. Prewitt, Seth Reeves
District Judge 34th District/Division 2 - Fred F. White
Circuit Judge Family Court 27th District/Division 3 - Stephen M. Jones
NATIONAL
5th District US Representative - Conor Halbleib, Jeannette Andrews, Rich Van Dam, Brandon Russell Monhollen, Harold “Hal” Rogers, Gerardo Serrano
US Senator - Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, John Merrill, Arnold Blankenship, Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick, Paul V. Hamilton, Rand Paul, John Schiess, Tami L. Stainfield
