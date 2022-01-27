May Primary Election races set as filing deadline passes

TRI-COUNTY—The deadline to file to run in the 2022 May Primary Election has come and gone, after Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation pushing back this year's filing deadline for political candidates in the state as lawmakers rushed to finish redistricting.

The filing deadline ended at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, with several candidates for voters to choose from in the race for Whitley County Jailer, Whitley County Sheriff, judge-executive, three out of four district’s constables, three out of four district’s magistrates, Property Valuation Administrator, and for a seat on the Corbin City Commission.

The Whitley County Jailer is the most contested race with several candidates running for that position, including Matthew Leach, Brandon Duane White, Andrew J. Fuson, Sandra Hoke, Jeff Hurst, Rocky Moses, Jr. and Jason Wilson who was the newest candidate to toss his hat into the ring.

Another big race in Whitley County is for Sheriff, with a six-way race as Jim Thornton and Kenneth Mobley have added their names to the list, running against Tim Baker, Willard Scott Bunch, Benny Joe (BJ) Leach and William “Bill” Elliotte.

Incumbents Allison Moore, Brandon Shepherd and Trent Knuckles will be facing some opposition for Corbin City Commission, as James Gambrel, John Baker and Lisa Garrison-Ragsdale have added their names to the list.

Other races that have seen some recent additions include First District Constable after Anthony Akers tossed his hat into the ring for the race against incumbent Lonnie Lee Foley.

The Third District Constable race has heated up with six-way race, as David Rowe, Vancil Moses and Tyler Burdine added their names to the list along with Justin Daniel Oaks, Jordan Davis and Zandell Jones. The Fourth District Constable race saw the loss of one candidate, as Malachi Hersey dropped out of the race with incumbent Andy Moses facing opposition from Carl Allen Wade for that position.

Third District Magistrate Michael Jarboe will be facing some opposition from Bob Lawson and Ted Manton Barrineau who recently added his name to the candidate filings.

The final list for local candidates are:

WHITLEY COUNTY

1st District Constable: Lonnie Lee Foley (incumbent), Anthony Akers

2nd District Constable: Ron “Bubba” Bowling, Sr. (incumbent)

3rd District Constable: Justin Daniel Oaks, Jordan Davis, Zandell Jones, David Rowe, Vancil Moses, Tyler Burdine

4th District Constable: Andy Moses (incumbent), Carl Allen Wade

Corbin City Commissioners: Allison Moore (incumbent), Brandon Shepherd (incumbent), Trent Knuckles (incumbent), James Gambrel, John Baker, Lisa Garrison-Ragsdale

Corbin Mayor: Suzie Razmus (incumbent)

Coroner: Andrew Croley (incumbent)

County Attorney: Robert “Bob” Hammons (incumbent)

County Clerk: Carolyn Willis (incumbent)

County Judge-Executive: Pat White, Jr. (incumbent), Dorman Patrick, Jr.

Jailer: Matthew Leach, Brandon Duane White, Andrew Fuson, Sandra Hoke, Jeff Hurst, Rocky Moses, Jr., Jason Wilson

1st District Magistrate: Scotty Harrison (incumbent), Gary Brock

2nd District Magistrate: Mondo Cima (incumbent)

3rd District Magistrate: Michael Jarboe (incumbent), Bob Lawson, Ted Manton Barrineau

4th District Magistrate: Raleigh Meadors (incumbent), Paul Buchanan, Eugene Smith, Arthur Canada

PVA: Ronnie Moses (incumbent), Herb Petrey

Sheriff: Tim Baker, Willard Scott Bunch, Benny Joe (BJ) Leach, William “Bill” Elliotte, Jim Thornton, Kenneth Mobley

Williamsburg City Council: (all incumbents) Patricia Faulkner, Loren Connell, Richard Foley, Mary Ann Stanfill, Erica Broome Harris, Laurel Jeffries West.

Williamsburg Mayor: Roddy Harrison (incumbent)

KNOX COUNTY

County Clerk: Mike Corey (incumbent)

Sheriff: Mike Smith (incumbent)

Judge/Executive: Mike Mitchell (incumbent), Steven R. Allen

Jailer: Mary S. Hammons (incumbent), Roy D. Harper, Jerry Baker

County Attorney: Gilbert E. Holland (incumbent)

PVA: Bob Blevins (incumbent)

Knox County Coroner: Mike Blevins (incumbent), Ashley Ann Smith

County Surveyor: Richard M. Frederick

Magistrate District 1: Roger Mills (incumbent), Tim Mills

Magistrate District 2: Escoe Smith, Bryan Elliott, Josh Trosper, Luke Jordan, Keith Abner, Farrel Riley, Gary Isom, Curt Lawson, Bradford Brown, William Ray Castle

Magistrate District 3: Tony Golden (incumbent), Danny Jordan, Jim Miles, George Hamilton

Magistrate District 4: Jeff Ketcham, Bradley Strong, Daniel Essek

Magistrate District 5: Jimmy Hendrickson, Herb Wells, Sam Miller

Constable District 1: Robert Miller, Timothy French, Elbert Centers, Larry Eagle

Constable District 2: James Honeycutt

Constable District 3: Reed Murphy, Larry Young, Eric Hicks, Billy Graham Mills

Constable District 4: Joey Hoskins, Vencil "Dinky" Phipps

Constable District 5: Willard N. Sizemore, Gary K. Elliot

Knox County School Board District 1: Kevin HInkle

LAUREL COUNTY

County Judge Executive - David Westerfield (incumbent)

County Attorney - J. L. Albright (incumbent)

County Clerk - Joe “Tony” Brown (incumbent), Roger Wattenbarger

Property Valuation Administrator - Don McFadden, Neil Warren, Christina McCreary, Michael “Mickey” Adams

Sheriff - John Root (incumbent)

Jailer - Jamie Mosley (incumbent), Walter Trebolo III

Coroner - Mike Masters, Doug Bowling (incumbent)

County Surveyor - Chris Hubbard (incumbent)

Mayor - Randall Weddle, Judd Weaver, Jacob Michael Kirby

London City Council - Jerry Smiroldo, Justin R. Young, Sherrie Mays, Chase Carson, Stewart Walker, Rodney Johnson, Kelly Green Smith (incumbent), Joshua Samples, Eric “EC” Lancaster, Stacy Benge, Wes Benge, Holly Little, Kip Jervis (incumbent), Tom Thompson, Donnie Lee Philpot and Marty Huff

Magistrate District 1 - John Crawford (incumbent), Wesley Douglas Hampton, Guy Williams, Albert Yaden

Magistrate District 2 - Danny Smith (incumbent)

Magistrate District 3 - Bobby Overbay (incumbent), Teddy Benge

Magistrate District 4 - Jeff Book (incumbent), Delbert Burkhart, Edward Tincher, Ryan Blake Gray

Magistrate District 5 - Billy B. Oakley (incumbent), Chantz M. McPeek, Christopher Shane Brewer

Magistrate District 6 - Richard D. Bales (incumbent)

Constable District 1 - Dawn Renee Hearn, Justin A. Williams

Constable District 2 - Kenneth Hutton, Steven D. Cornn (incumbent)

Constable District 3 - Jimmy L. Lewis (incumbent)

Constable District 4 - Carl R. Cheek (incumbent), Travis Gregory, Kenneth Wayne Ellington, Garry W. Long, Jimmy Durham

Constable District 5 - Richard “Rick” Yaden

Constable District 6 - David O. Griffin, Bobby “Bubba” Hall, Robert Smith

STATE

71st District State Representative - Josh Bray

82nd District State Representative - Nicolas “Nick” Wilson

85th District State Representative - Daniel Carmack, R. Shane Baker (incumbent), John P. Alexander, Bryon J. Vaught

86th District State Representative - Tom Odell Smith (incumbent), Keith Dinsmore

89th District State Representative - Timmy Truett (incumbent), Brittany Porter Oliver

90th District State Representative - Derek Lewis (incumbent)

27th Circuit Court Judge/Division 1 - Gregory A. Lay

27th Circuit Court Judge/Division 2 - Michael O. Caperton

District Judge 34th District/Division 1 - Cathy E. Prewitt, Seth Reeves

District Judge 34th District/Division 2 - Fred F. White

Circuit Judge Family Court 27th District/Division 3 - Stephen M. Jones

NATIONAL

5th District US Representative - Conor Halbleib, Jeannette Andrews, Rich Van Dam, Brandon Russell Monhollen, Harold “Hal” Rogers, Gerardo Serrano

US Senator - Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, John Merrill, Arnold Blankenship, Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick, Paul V. Hamilton, Rand Paul, John Schiess, Tami L. Stainfield

