This year’s 79th May Day Festival will be an in-person event at the Corbin Arena at 7 p.m. May 6.
After two years of “virtual” May Days, the Ossoli Club of Corbin is excited to make this announcement.
The May Day Festival is a fund-raising event for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin. All proceeds are used to fund community service projects, and a portion each year is donated to the school classes participating in the program. Through the years your monetary votes for the young ladies competing for May Day Queen and May Day Tiny Queen have enabled the Ossoli Club to fund or contribute to community organizations, projects, and events. Examples include Corbin School system’s theater programs, The Carnegie Center, Corbin Cares, Corbin School system’s Family Resource Centers, Team Kentucky, Corbin Public Library, Baptist Health Foundation, Corbin Senior Citizens, the Empty Stocking Fund, and the Lion’s Club.
Members of the business community are helping us publicize our event by posting candidate pictures and “voting boxes” in their respective businesses.
All donations are tax-deductible and can be made by mail, online, or by dropping your cash/check in the candidate’s voting box at her host business. If you want to donate online, go to the Ossoli Club’s website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com, and select your candidate. If voting by mail, write your check to the Ossoli Foundation, indicate your candidate choice on the memo line, and mail to the Ossoli Foundation, PO Box 2544, Corbin, KY 40702. Fund raising will end at noon on Friday, April 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.