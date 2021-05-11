The 2021 May Day Parade made its way down Main Street on Saturday, driving through the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In. 2021 May Day Queen Kaiden Walden and Tiny May Day Queen Hadley Tyree, along with their courts and the 2020 May Day queens, waved to crowds of people lined up along Main Street. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

