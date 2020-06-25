CORBIN — The year 2020 has been a year like no other in recent years. Most planned events have been canceled. Louisville didn’t have the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, and Corbin didn’t get to have our beloved traditional May Day Festival. After much discussion the Ossoli Club of Corbin has decided to have May Day 2020 in July, virtual style.
This year marks the 77th May Day Festival. The May Day festival is an important community event intertwined in Corbin's history and the Ossoli Club hope that the community will be uplifted by the event not being cancelled completely. The Ossoli Club is tentatively planning a parade in late July downtown after the queen and court have been publicly announced.
This year’s candidates will be counting on the community to vote (donate) online. This can be done at The Ossoli Club of Corbin website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com. and select your candidate to contribute to online. No contribution is too small and all are greatly appreciated.
You can also vote by check. There will be no boxes placed out in the community this year. Please make your checks out to Ossoli Foundation and put the name of the candidate you are supporting on the memo line of check. Please mail the checks to Ossoli Club of Corbin at PO Box 2544 Corbin, KY 40702. You are not only supporting your favorite candidate, you are also supporting the community. The fundraising dates are from Friday, June 26 until noon on July 17. All proceeds raised will be given locally to community projects helping with COVID-19 efforts and the local schools.
The Ossoli Club of Corbin is pleased and proud to announce the following 5 little girls vying for the crown of Tiny May Day Queen.
Lynnley Crawford is the 5-year-old daughter of Josh and Rebecca Crawford. She enjoys ballet, gymnastics, singing and spending time with her brothers. Thank you to her host business, You and Me, Coffee & Tea.
Alivia Claire Mayo is the 5-year-old daughter of Chris Mayo and Natasha Cima-Mayo. She enjoys dance and gymnastics. Thank you to her host business, Monogram This in downtown Corbin.
Bella Middleton is the 6-year-old daughter of Chris and Amanda Middleton. Bella enjoys ballet, tap, gymnastics, and cheerleading. Thank you to her host business, Hometown Bank on Cumberland Falls Highway.
Lorelei Elizabeth Pratt is the 4-year-old daughter of Brandon and Whitney Pratt. She enjoys gymnastics, ballet, and activities at her church. Thank you to her host business, Lloyd Williams Jewelry on Main Street.
Lynnlee Ann Mercedes Pratt is the 6-year-old daughter of Brandon and Whitney Pratt. She enjoys gymnastics, ballet, tap and activities at her church. Thank you to her host business, Lloyd Williams Jewelry on Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.