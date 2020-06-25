CORBIN — The year 2020 has been a year like no other in recent years. Most planned events have been canceled. Louisville didn’t have the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, and Corbin didn’t get to have our beloved traditional May Day Festival. After much discussion the Ossoli Club of Corbin has decided to have May Day 2020 in July, virtual style.
This year marks the 77th May Day Festival. The May Day festival is an important community event intertwined in Corbin's history and the Ossoli Club hope that the community will be uplifted by the event not being cancelled completely. The Ossoli Club is tentatively planning a parade in late July downtown after the queen and court have been publicly announced.
This year’s candidates will be counting on the community to vote (donate) online. This can be done at The Ossoli Club of Corbin website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com. and select your candidate to contribute to online. No contribution is too small and all are greatly appreciated.
You can also vote by check. There will be no boxes placed out in the community this year. Please make your checks out to Ossoli Foundation and put the name of the candidate you are supporting on the memo line of check. Please mail the checks to Ossoli Club of Corbin at PO Box 2544 Corbin, KY 40702. You are not only supporting your favorite candidate, you are also supporting the community. The fundraising dates are from Friday, June 26 until noon on July 17. All proceeds raised will be given locally to community projects helping with COVID-19 efforts and the local schools.
The Ossoli Club of Corbin is pleased and proud to announce the following 10 young ladies vying for the crown of May Day Queen.
Kayla Lee Curry is the 16-year-old daughter of Toby and Angel Curry. Kayla is a member of Biomed, student council, pep club, CHS dance team, and CHS Chamber choir. She enjoys telling others about God’s love for us, working with children in her church, watching her brother play the sports he loves and spending time with her family. Thank you to her host business, Corbin 1 Hour Cleaners on Main Street.
Brooke Elliott is the 16-year-old daughter of Bryan and Barbara Elliott. She enjoys being a member of the CHS Dance team, CHS girls golf team, Biomed club and attending the Gail Frederick School of Dance. Thank you to her host business, House of S & J on Main Street.
Erin Ashley Jones is the 16-year-old daughter of Brandon and Jill Jones. She enjoys being a member of the CHS volleyball team, Horizon Volleyball Club, dance, drawing and doing make-up. Thank you to her host business, Creative Touch Jewelers on Master Street.
Raynah Nicole Kelsch is the 15-year-old daughter of Erin Rains Kelsch and Patrick Kelsch. She enjoys being a member of the CHS marching band, Pep Band, concert band, 4H, and her church youth group. Thank you to her host business, Cumberland Valley National Bank.
Carlie McArthur is the 15-year-old daughter of Rob and Lynn McArthur. She is a member of the CHS dance team, youth leader at Grace on the Hill, volunteer at Baptist Health and a member of HOSA, First Priority, student council, Biomed club, YAF and KJHS. Thank you to her host business, Morton’s Discount Drugs on Cumberland Falls Highway.
Emily Marcum is the 16-year-old daughter of Becky Marcum and Johnny Marcum. She enjoys being a member of the CHS volleyball team and volunteering in our community. Thank you to her host business, B & H Shoes Corbin.
Chloe Caroline Price is 15-year-old daughter of Jason Price and Greta Atherton. She enjoys being a member of the CHS cheerleading team and hanging out with her friends and family. Thank you to her host business, Gibson Music on Main Street.
Chloe Elizabeth Siler is the 16-year-old daughter of Matthew Siler and Catherine Siler. She is a member of the Kentucky Junior Historical Society, Student Council at CHS and enjoys being on the youth leadership team at Grace on the Hill. Thank you to her host business, Forcht Bank on Master Street.
Taylor Vaughn is the 15-year-old daughter of Stephen and Sandra Vaughn. She enjoys playing the ukulele and piano, playing golf after school with her family and friends, participating in the Interact Club, and writing in her spare time. Thank you to her host business, Whitaker Bank on Main Street.
Shelby Wilson is the 16-year-old daughter of Mike Wilson and Amber Wilson. She enjoys being a member of CHS dance team, student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Priority, and the Elks lodge antler program. Thank you to her host business, Southern Glitz Boutique on Master Street Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.