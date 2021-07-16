Master of Science in Finance degree program now offered at Cumberlands  

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands continues expanding its graduate-level options with its newest addition of a Master of Science in Finance degree program.
Course content will include financial accounting and analysis; financial services, regulation, and ethics; economics analysis for decision making; financial planning and wealth management; big data and financial analytics; financial modeling and valuation; and global capital markets and international finance, among other topics.
The program will be offered entirely online, though students who wish to include a residency component in their education may do so through Cumberlands’ executive degree program format. Classes begin in fall 2021. Applications are now being accepted at www.ucumberlands.edu/apply. To learn more about the program, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics. With the program’s curricular structure, students can begin the program during any term of the academic year.
Citing a number of reports, the course prospectus mentions that, “despite the increasing sophistication of financial products and complex financial choices confronting the world today, financial literacy among Americans has been dropping over the years,” calling the decrease “alarming” and noting how it has led to “a rising trend of… record-low levels of economic security for individuals, families, and communities throughout the nation.” In a 2019 study, Kentucky ranked lowest for financial literacy when compared with neighboring states. Consequently, Cumberlands is seeking to better serve the region and nation by empowering students in the new program through educating them on working knowledge of financial concepts, principles, and practices.
Dr. Daniel Kanyam, director of graduate business programs at Cumberlands, said the new program will train students and financial professionals to provide guidance on financial decisions made by households and businesses alike.
“The growing financial illiteracy in this country and around the world is concerning, but it can get better,” he said. “Programs like this master’s degree in finance empowers students and professionals with the working knowledge of financial concepts, principles, and practices to be servant-leaders in their disciplines and better serve their communities and the nation as a whole.”
Classes for the Master of Science in Finance degree program begin on August 23. Applications are open now at www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
