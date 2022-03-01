Martin honored for 50 years with the Ossoli Club

CORBIN — The Ossoli Club of Corbin celebrates its Founders Day each February. At a recent meeting, they celebrated both their 84th year as a club and also June Martin’s 50-year membership in the club. Martin received a 50-year pin and a certificate documenting this milestone.
Martin has been a blessing for the Ossoli Club of Corbin for more than 50 years. She learned to love May Day when she was in grade school and made the trip from East Ward School to Edwards Gym many times in early May to dance in the event. Then in 1957, she earned a seat in the Royal Court as an attendant to the May Queen. Martin had OCC running through her veins even before she joined the club in 1972.
She has served the OCC in many ways during those 50 years: in multiple offices, including being elected as the club’s President three times. She has been May Day Chair numerous times as well as active in decorating and producing almost 50 May Day programs.
The motto of the Ossoli Club, “Get Together, Stick Together and Pull Together” was chosen by its founders in 1938, and club members have “Pulled Together” during 84 years for a variety of causes, such as walking door to door to get a petition signed for a tax to provide funding for adequate libraries in Corbin and Whitley County, providing funding for attractive and useful community rooms in Corbin’s Public Library, promoting awareness of the need for a new hospital in the early 1950s and beginning the needed funding for that project, and providing needed funds for school programs, equipment, and classroom projects in Corbin’s schools.
Throughout its 84 years, the club has instigated many needed community projects and “Pulled Together” to help them become reality, sometimes with other organizations coming on board, such as the Corbin Youth Center, started in the 1950s and enjoyed by Corbin’s young people around 40 years.
And where did club members find funds to meet those needs? From the May Day Festival, their major fundraiser started in 1944 to both provide children an opportunity to perform in public for parents and community, and also to provide needed funding for community needs. (In 1944 that need was providing milk daily for children in school.) Recently, the May Day funds have helped to preserve the Carnegie Library in Corbin, supply classroom needs, and Christmas food and toy programs, among other worthwhile causes.
For 50 years, Martin has “gotten together” with other OCC members to do the work of the club; she has “stuck together” with club members through the good times and the bad; and she is still “pulling together” with members to keep our club strong for the future needs of our community and world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.