IRVING, TEXAS -- Markie Huddleston of Corbin was one of nearly 500 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the fall 2019 Dean's List for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Huddleston is majoring in politics.
Markie Huddleston named to Fall 2019 Dean's List
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Juanita Hickey, daughter of the late Everett and Lucy Johnson of Corbin, passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida on February 23, 2022. She is survived by son Michael and daughter Julia Ann Curry of Trinity, Florida.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in Gray on drug charges
- Pair pleads guilty to charges stemming from sex at public business
- Man indicted on charges related to A & B Quick Stop robbery
- Corbin man wins Toyota Series Central Division tournament in Tenn.
- Trial set for man facing child sex abuse charges
- Michigan man pleads guilty for Jan. 2019 murder, robbery at A&B Quickstop in Gray
- Former deputy jailer pleads guilty to third-degree rape
- Jerry Overbey resigns as Whitley County boys basketball coach
- Man accused of rape, attempted murder pleads guilty for lesser charges
- Bill would require state Medicaid dept. to directly contract with single PBM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.