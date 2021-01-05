TRI-COUNTY — The holidays are over, and while learning has resumed, many Tri-County students will be continuing virtual instruction for at least another week.
Students in Laurel County had the opportunity to return to in-person learning on Monday for the first time since before Christmas break despite Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to remain virtual learning until at least Jan. 11.
Laurel County Schools saw the return of teachers and those students previously registered for in-person instruction on Monday.
Those enrolled in Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI) in Laurel County also resumed online instruction this week. HCI students wishing to return to in-person instruction cannot return until January 19 and must complete an application to do so.
Corbin Independent Schools followed the governor’s recommendation and will wait to resume in-person instruction with a modified hybrid schedule beginning on Monday, January 11.
“Schools will be contacting parents this week to inform them of the details,” said Public Relations Coordinator for Corbin Independent Schools Hannah Goins. “Each student who chose in-person/hybrid instruction will have the opportunity to attend one full day of school each week along with a corresponding virtual program.
“As COVID-19 positivity rates decrease, the schedule will be revised to include more time for in-person instruction. For those students who chose not to return to in-person instruction, they will continue with a full virtual schedule.”
Knox County Public Schools resumed their Learning@Home method of instruction this week which Director of Communications and Governance for Knox County Public Schools Frank Shelton said would allow teachers and administration to prepare for their return to in-person instruction on Monday, January 11.
“If students or staff have been exposed during the holidays with the coronavirus, this week allows an opportunity for the symptoms to appear and for them to be tested,” he said.
The week of Jan. 11, Shelton said Knox County Public Schools will begin their Learning@School instruction using a grouping method.
“Students will be assigned to either an A group or B group, with A students attending in person on Monday and Tuesday and B students being in person on Thursday and Friday,” Shelton said. “We will continue to be all virtual, with everyone Learning@Home, on Wednesday. This allows our custodians to do a much more thorough cleaning between the two groups of students.
“This week, being all virtual, is allowing our administrative staff additional time to prepare A/B groups, communicate to students and their families which group their child will be assigned to, and what the expectations will be once Learning@School begins.”
Families in Knox County Public Schools may still opt for their children to continue using the Learning@Home format rather than return to in-person instruction next week.
“As we move forward, we will continue to monitor the state's incidence rate for Knox County, continue to have discussions with the Knox County Health Department, and adjust our instructional methods if needed,” Shelton said.
Williamsburg Independent School Superintendent Tim Melton sent out a letter to families that stated that Williamsburg Independent would continue virtual learning this week due to the recommendation from the governor while next week’s instruction will be “determined by the incident rate in the county and availability of school personnel throughout the end of the school year.”
“When the county is in the red, Williamsburg City School will use both targeted groups and aggressive hybrid,” the letter stated. “The decision for which structure will be used will be made to best meet the needs of all students. The targeted groups will be identified by teachers and families will be contacted by the student’s teachers.
“Targeted groups are for students that need specific work at their grade level as identified by the student’s teacher. The aggressive hybrid structure will allow students to be at school one day a week. Classes will be divided to reduce the number of students in each classroom.”
The letter states that families need to communicate with the school if their student(s) will be returning to in-seat or continue with virtual learning once the aggressive hybrid begins.
“These plans are when the county is in red status and there will be additional options when the county is in orange status,” Melton stated in the letter.
Whitley County Schools did not respond as of press time Monday as to what their plans were.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.