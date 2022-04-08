“The number of circumstances they have to overcome to succeed is insurmountable — and ignoring the homeless population is a huge problem,” said White Flag Ministry team member Katie House.
Research has proven the stigma around homelessness, but all across the U.S. from Seattle to Louisville it’s a reality almost every city faces in some shape or form. And in the nooks and crannies, shelter camps and blacktop roads, it’s one more prevalent each day in the Tri-County.
Who are the homeless? What is their story? Is the stigma always warranted? What is the answer and who is willing to help?
According to numbers recently gathered from the Kentucky Communities Economic Opportunity Council (KCEOC) and the White Flag Ministry team, Knox County has 70 confirmed homeless individuals. However Whitley County, Knox and some of Bell County have a total of 473 homeless that have been served by KCEOC with 58 of those being youth.
House said on the White Flag Ministry's biggest nights, it is not uncommon for them to serve up to 150 people at a time. A large portion of that number also receives shelter from the ministry as well.
Locally many homeless live on the streets, under bridges, in abandoned houses or buildings, and in campsites together. Some tend to couch surf and others live in their cars, according to Darell Jackson, another member of the White Flag team.
Jackson has previously had his own experience with homelessness and doesn’t ever shy away from telling his truth. He says they will often find a "core group" of people that they trust and can trade with. He adds the homeless like to keep their spots low-key or too many people find out and they must move on to another location.
He admits many become homeless because of an addiction to drugs and or mental illness. Some steal and therefore burn bridges with friends and family over the course of their lives. Many of the homeless community migrate from the Tri-County when it's not White Flag season (November-March). Some of the homeless end up back in jail, especially if they have been incarcerated before. Jackson said old habits die hard and for many, jail means meals and a bed to sleep on which is more than they have on the streets.
During the day, Jackson said they either hide out wherever they are staying or go where they can get access to computers and Wi-Fi. They will often stay close to downtown where their resources are plenty. Such resources include public bathrooms where they can clean off quickly if they need to.
“Often, these resources they rely on can get taken away by disrespect,” said Jackson. “This can ruin it for a lot of them by leaving a mess, being rowdy, doing drugs, or just not respecting the resources in general.”
The homeless in the Tri-County don’t always have access to daily meals. They rely on trading and coupons, looking for special deals at the grocery store for a quick "meal," which may be something as small as a bag of grapes. They have nowhere to keep food refrigerated, due to all of the above-mentioned circumstances.
Sometimes the homeless resort to prostitution, allowing people to use them for sex in order to get money or trade for items they need, according to Jackson.
“Most of our patrons do not want to live this life,” Jackson said. “They want to get off the streets. They just do not have the means to do so. They’ve hit roadblock after roadblock and feel hopeless.”
House said parents are often stigmatized when they are homeless with children. She adds that couch surfing and living in cars are some of the most prominent ways of life for the homeless with children.
“They do their best for their children because of this stigma,” said House. “White Flag, Olive Branch Ministry, RRJ Solutions and other community places work with these families to provide stability and make sure they have what they need. School Family Resource Centers are aware of these situations and help as well.”
Kids are the most at-risk population when it comes to homelessness. House said that often kids can become transient too, couch surfing, etc.
“These situations often go unnoticed and go from bad to crisis situations quickly, especially for teens,” House said. “They just slip through the cracks despite the help there is for them. There are lots of resources that need to be utilized to identify these situations before they become a crisis.”
Many community members think the homeless should “just get a job.” But that is much easier said than done according to the individuals working with the homeless to try and make that happen.
According to House, the biggest hurdle in getting the homeless employed are the simple things that housed and employed individuals take for granted. It’s the lack of common resources such as transportation, cell phones, and internet access.
House said many of her patrons at the White Flag use Tracfones and their numbers change frequently. Also they don’t have access to the internet to keep up with their information. They also lack money to get the things they need like an ID and Social Security card.
“To stack on those roadblocks, you have very few second-chance employers in our area. When our patrons have a possible criminal history, they must go through background checks, etc. to get employment in the first place,” noted House. “If they can get past these huge obstacles and find employment then they are met with transportation issues to and from work. It's then a hurdle for them to work when they have no permanent place to sleep, no food in their bellies, no place to bathe to be presentable for work, no clean clothes and being able to keep what clothes they have. They carry most of their possessions in backpacks or shopping carts, which also poses a problem for work because they then have to pack everything up before they head to work each day.”
Each day it’s hurdle after hurdle for their patrons, said House, who has invested the last several years getting to know many of them.
“Then, if they find a good job, maintain it, while trying to save money to find a stable life with a home — they are faced with lack of housing, and ridiculous down payments and utility fees,” she added. “If they did get a second-chance employee, then the property owners often run a background check and credit check all for a long waitlist for what little affordable housing there is, and then they are likely denied on that front.”
House passionately states that there is NOT ENOUGH AFFORDABLE HOUSING or public transportation in our area, which amplifies the crisis for the homeless.
“The number of circumstances they have to overcome to succeed is insurmountable — and ignoring the homeless population is a huge problem,” said House.
While the White Flag Ministry operates solely on donations, House said there are tax dollars out there for these issues but there are major limitations, especially for the impoverished area of eastern Kentucky.
Known resources available to those not yet housed include but are not necessarily limited to:
- White Flag Ministry
- KCEOC Corbin
- First Baptist Church Corbin Food Pantry
- Corbin United Effort
- Church of the Nazarene Basket Ministry Project
- Corbin Presbyterian Food Pantry
- Cumberland River Behavioral Health - Barbourville
- Daniel Boone Community Action Agency- Laurel
- United Methodist Churches
Resources needed but aren't yet available
- Transportation to and from Social Security offices, appointments etc.
- Assistance with deposits for utilities and housing, funding for moving.
- Assistance with food baskets, cleaning supplies, household items, mattresses, plates, etc.
-Full-time emergency shelter.
- More HUD housing, affordable housing options that are friendly for people with no credit, little income, criminal background history. Something like some rapid, low barrier housing that is available and affordable.
The first night the White Flag Ministry team brought a social service program for support in their efforts and to help with admissions at the hotel they had two arrests that night and a fight. After that night, there were zero issues at the hotel with the patrons for White Flag for the rest of the season.
“When you bring in services to help people who are homeless and in distress, their hope goes up, and crime and anger goes down,” said House.
