Many organizations, businesses and churches throughout the Tri-County and state are collecting items for those impacted by the tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky on Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Governor Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians of three tips for assisting impacted families:
First, if they are in a community that has been hit hard by the storms, and they are safe and have power, stay off the roads.
“Let our first responders get to everybody. Don’t go to these areas to see it. We need to make sure those who do this work can do it at the fastest possible speed,” the Governor said.
Second, give blood.
“We were already pretty short with COVID out there. We’re going to have a lot of deaths, but we are also going to have a lot of injuries,” the Governor said.
The Governor added: “Third, we have set up a single fund connected with the state that people who want to help – in Kentucky and out of the state – can give to. It is solely dedicated to helping the on-the-ground efforts going on right now and the relief efforts these families are going to need to rebuild. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now live at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.”
In the Tri-County here are some of the collections taking place:
— The Sentinel-Echo/Times-Tribune office at 115 CVB Drive, London. We are coordinating with the Commonwealth-Journal in Somerset who has partnered with Wildcat Used Cars and Core Trans Trucking to collect and ship donations to Mayfield. One 53 foot trailer already was delivered to the Graves County-Mayfield fairgrounds on Monday where National Guard troops were there to unload. We will continue to collect for shipments until Friday. Items needed are socks, baby diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and food, feminine hygiene products, pet food, soap, shampoo, sheets, batteries, pillows, and tarps.
— Corbin Independent Schools is serving as drop-off locations. Corbin Primary School and Preschool are collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, hand sanitizer and other personal hygiene items; Corbin Middle School, Corbin High School and the Central Office are collecting gift cards to Kroger and Walmart; and Corbin Elementary, School of Innovation and Corbin Education Center are collecting paper products (paper plates, cups, towels, toilet paper, etc.). They will collect items until noon, Wednesday, Dec. 15.
— Whitley County Extension Office at 4275 N. Hwy 25, Williamsburg, will be serving as a drop off location. Donations being requested at this time: Pod detergent, gallon ziplock bags, bleach, buckets, rags/mops/cleaning tools, trash bags, heavy duty trash bags, personal hygiene items, baby items such as diapers and wipes, flashlights, head lamps, batteries (AA, AAA, 9v), work/utility gloves, water, new socks, new undergarments, blankets, coats, warm clothes, shoes, toiletry items and non perishable food items. If you would like to drop off donations you can do so Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Items will be taken and dropped off on Friday. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact at 549-1430.
— The Williamsburg PTO is collecting Walmart and Kroger gift cards for the tornado victims in the Bowling Green area. These gift cards will be provided to a local resource center in order to give to families in need. Collection will be through Friday, Dec. 17, in the front office of the school from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Please write the amount of the gift card on the back of the card.
— Knox-Whitley Humane Association at 66 Busy Lane is accepting donations for Muhlenberg County Humane Society to help all the displaced animals. All supplies are welcome for people as well as animals. Checks/Money Orders can be mailed to: Muhlenberg County Humane Society, PO Box 164, Greenville, KY 42345. Items requested for pets: dog/cat food, cat litter, aluminum trays for disposable cat boxes, slip leads, crates, dog blankets/beds, puppy pads, towels, bleach, spray bottles, disposable bowls for drinking and eating (there is no water to wash dishes), and horse supplies. Donations accepted until Saturday.
— Restoration Ministries is accepting donations. They can be dropped off at Restoration Christian Academy, located at 420 Lily School Road. If you have any questions, call 606-261-7926. Volunteers will be needed to help load U-Hauls and trucks on Wednesday night and Thursday morning before members of the church leave for their second drop off in Bowling Green at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
— Knox County Extension is serving as a drop off location. If interested, it would be great to provide baby-kid items to those affected in Western KY. The West KY Extension staff has specifically requested the following items to best support families - formula, diapers, wipes, and socks/underwear for young children. Items should be at the Knox County Extension Office by Wednesday at 4 p.m. Items can be dropped off Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Walmart in Corbin is collecting new items at the grocery entrance.
— London – Laurel County Chamber of Commerce at 409 S. Main St., London is collecting items to be donated.
— London City Fire Department, 911 Fire Rescue Drive, London, is collecting donations 24/7.
— Laurel County Health Department, 525 Whitley St., London, is receiving donations 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the front entrance.
— Miss Teen Laurel County Bella Sizemore, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and I'm So Fancy boutique joined together to offer a disaster relief drive. Citizens can drop off coats of all sizes, non-perishable food, and bottled water at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 203 South Broad Street or I'm So Fancy at 468 North Laurel Road.
— Fiesta Mexicana Grill at 1916 Hwy. 192, London, will have a trailer to collect donations starting 11 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Donations can be dropped off during business hours. Baby items, bottled water, non perishable food, coats, socks, blankets, toiletries, tarps, garbage bags, and batteries are items listed as needed.
— Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative is accepting donations at 55 Waco Drive, London. Drop-off date concludes on Thursday, Dec. 16.
— Make an online donation at the American Red Cross. Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. To donate by phone via credit card or to ask questions about donating money to the Red Cross, please call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).
— The Kentucky Restaurant Association will collect donations and distribute to affected restaurants. Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/western-kentucky-restaurant-relief-fund
— Per Kentucky State Police Post 1, those wishing to volunteer are asked to call (270)331-1979. Those wishing to offer donations are asked to call (270)297-7772 or (270) 559-5687.
This is not an all inclusive list. If you want your relief efforts included, please email newsroom@thetimestribune.com.
