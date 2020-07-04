Man receives 35 years for fatal shooting at A&B Quick Stop

KNOX COUNTY — A Michigan man charged with murder was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in Knox County Circuit Court by Judge Mike Caperton.
Phillip Lee Lewis was indicted in March 2019 on charges of murder and first-degree robbery. In November, Lewis was also indicted on a second-degree persistent felony offender charge.
Lewis pleaded guilty on March 2, 2020 to murder and first-degree robbery after fatally shooting Gary Medlin, a bystander at A&B Quick Stop off US 25E, when he attempted to rob the store in January 2019. Lewis remained on the run from police for several weeks before eventually being arrested by a task force composed of the Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshals and FBI in Flint, Michigan.
Lewis was charged with and pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree persistent felony offender. After his guilty pleas for the charges, the Commonwealth's Attorney recommended Lewis to serve his sentences concurrently for a total of 35 years.
Lewis will be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of his sentence.
In court for pretrial conferences were Joshua D. Taylor, Larry and Amy Dye, and Alex C. Toothman.
Taylor was charged with murder, three counts first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and falsely reporting an incident in December after he was identified as the driver in a vehicle accident that killed Dale Taylor, according to the police report. Joshua Taylor was reported to have been driving while under the influence.
Taylor was scheduled for an additional pretrial conference on Sept. 14.
Larry and Amy Dye are charged with rape. Both are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 14 for an additional pretrial conference.
Toothman was indicted in December 2019 on charges of first-degree robbery and six counts of wanton endangerment for his accused involvement with a robbery that took place in December at A & B Quick Stop on KY 225 near Artemus.
Toothman was scheduled for an additional pretrial conference on Dec. 14 after his attorney moved for a Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center evaluation. The evaluation is to determine Toothman’s competency for trial.
