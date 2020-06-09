KNOX COUNTY — Sidney Smith was sentenced to serve 25 years for murder during Knox County Circuit Court by Judge Mike Caperton on Friday.
Smith pleaded guilty on March 6 to murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment and abuse of a corpse.
Smith pleaded guilty to shooting a volunteer firefighter in 2018 that resulted in the firefighter's death. Smith dumped the body of the firefighter over an embankment off Hinkle Branch Road where it was subsequently found by inmates and guards with the Bell County Forestry Service in April 2018 while they were cleaning up the site.
For his plea the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office recommended 25 years for the murder charge and five years for each of the other two charges, to run concurrently. The wanton endangerment charge was dismissed for his plea.
Eric Lee Smith was sentenced to serve 20 years after he was charged with attempted murder and pleaded guilty on March 6.
On July 28, 2018, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Mullins was dispatched to a case where the victim had been struck by a vehicle. According to Mullins’ testimony in court, the vehicle Smith was driving was located nearby with a passenger inside who witnessed the incident. The witness identified Smith and reported that the collision was intentional.
Eric Lee Smith was charged of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
The Commonwealth recommended Smith serve 20 years. In exchange for his plea, the two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police were dropped.
Joshua D. Taylor appeared in court virtually Friday for a pretrial conference. Taylor is charged with murder, three counts of first degree wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence and falsely reporting an incident in December after he was identified as the driver in a vehicle accident that killed Dale Taylor, according to the police report. Joshua Taylor was reported to have been driving while under the influence.
Dean Taylor and Melinda Kay Mills were charged with tampering with physical evidence and falsely reporting an incident after they helped Joshua Taylor hide bottles of alcoholic beverages in a nearby wooded area, according to the police report.
The cases were set for pretrial conferences Friday, but Mills informed the court that Dean Taylor was deceased. The attorney for Dean Taylor could not testify to his death and the pretrial conferences were continued until July 2 at 1 p.m.
Phillip Lee Lewis also appeared virtually in court Friday, but his sentencing was continued to July 2 at 1 p.m.
Lewis pleaded guilty on March 2 to murder and first-degree robbery after fatally shooting Gary Medlin, a bystander at A&B Quick Stop off US 25E, when he attempted to rob the story in January 2019. Lewis remained on the run from police for several weeks before eventually being arrested by a task force composed of the Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshals and FBI in Flint, Michigan.
Lewis was charged with murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree persistent felony offender. After his guilty pleas for the charges, the Commonwealth's Attorney recommended Lewis to serve his sentences concurrently for a total of 35 years.
