BARBOURVILLE — Fred Brown was sentenced to serve 15 years for first-degree assault Friday in Knox County Circuit Court by Judge Mike Caperton.
Brown was arrested Nov. 24, 2017, after Knox County 911 received a call that a female was yelling for help from inside a residence and the unnamed caller had seen blood on the walls through a window.
Officers with the Barbourville Police Department responded to the call. Brown was found inside the residence and was detained. Officers heard a female inside a bedroom stating she could not come out.
According to a release from the Barbourville Police Department, when officers entered the room, they found the woman immobile in a bed, covered in blood and suffering from blood loss. The release also stated the woman told officers that Brown held her against her will, repeatedly stabbing her, raping her and then stabbing her more.
In other Knox County Circuit Court business on Friday, Nina Vaughn appeared virtually in court. She was indicted Jan. 28 on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after being accused of having loaded handguns in the toy boxes of four separate children, endangering the welfare of a minor, two counts of fourth-degree assault, five counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.
A condition of Vaughn’s bond was that she could not have contact with her five children. Vaughn gave birth to a sixth child while in jail. Vaughn’s defense requested that she be allowed to see the newborn while in jail since the child was not included in the original condition of bond.
Judge Caperton ruled that Vaughn will be able to see the infant through the glass at the jail, but she will still not be able to have contact with the older children.
Theodore Pugh was sentenced to serve two years for third-degree rape. He will be required to register for 20 years as a sex offender. Pugh was indicted on three additional charges all of which were dismissed.
Justin Adams and Angel Honeycutt were assigned pretrial dates on Friday. Both will appear in court on August 7 at 1 p.m. for their pretrial conferences.
Both individuals were arrested in February on counts of child porn and human trafficking. Adams was also arrested on other charges including rape and sodomy.
Larry and Amy Dye’s bonds were changed to $50,000 fully secured and $25,000 fully secured respectively.
Larry and Amy Dye are charged with rape. The couple was indicted almost three years after the reported incident.
Alex Toothman’s pretrial date was set for July 2 at 1 p.m. Toothman was indicted in December 2019 on charges of first-degree robbery and six counts of wanton endangerment for his accused involvement with a robbery that took place in December at A & B Quick Stop on KY 225 near Artemus.
Nicholas Mandel appeared for multiple cases and was sentenced to serve 10 years consecutively.
Mandel was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, first-degree criminal mischief and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Clarence Sizemore also appeared for multiple cases and was sentenced to serve eight years concurrently.
Sizemore was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and first-degree wanton endangerment.
