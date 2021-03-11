Man publishes children's book after suffering stroke, other medical issues

CORBIN — After suffering a stroke in May of 2017 followed by a multitude of other medical issues, Darrell Trett knew that his life was going to change but rather than feeling sorry for himself, Trett found a new meaning for his life.
“I would sit there at the kitchen table and I felt so sad for myself, I would just cry,” he said. “One day, I was sitting there and I was crying and I don’t know if God talked to me or what but I thought ‘you survived a stroke, emergency heart surgery, you survived life support and you’re alive’ and I just stopped crying.”
Since then, Trett, who had spent 39 years working in the oil and gas industry, has been writing story after story and just recently published his first book, a children’s book titled “The Littlest Mouse.”
Trett’s story was a bedtime story that he came up with 16 years ago when his grandson, Zac, was just 4 years old. Trett admitted that his grandson and wife fell asleep halfway through the first time he told the story but his wife encouraged him to finish it the following day.
“The next night, I was in Tennessee working on an oil rig and Debbie and I were on a phone call and she said ‘I’m mad at you, I didn’t hear the rest of your story,’” Trett said. “I said ‘I didn’t finish it, you fell asleep,’ she said ‘tell me right now’ and I said ‘I would if I knew what it was.’ She said ‘you better have an ending when you come home tonight.’”
Trett wrote the ending of the story down on a legal pad later that day and told his grandson and wife that night. After that, it became a bedtime story he told his grandson often.
After his stroke, Trett was rummaging through his briefcase when he found the legal pad with the story of “The Littlest Mouse” written on it nearly two decades later.
“I just thought to myself ‘there is what I want to do with my life, I want to publish that story for my grandson,’” he said.
Debbie admitted that when they submitted the manuscript for the story into the Library of Congress to be copyrighted, the two didn’t think anything would come of it but the copyright arrived the day after Christmas in 2019 and the pair have been working on getting the book published ever since.
After spending months looking for the right publishing company, the book itself took nine months to be published, all the while Trett was in and out of the hospital and even had his leg amputated earlier this year.
“I was just hoping and praying I would live through being able to see my book published,” Trett said.
“The Littlest Mouse” tells the story of a small mouse who encounters a large alligator who is trapped in a fishing net. The two have to trust one another and work together to get the alligator free.
Trett hopes that his book can be used as a learning tool for young children with trust and friendship being the biggest takeaway from the story.
“They have to learn trust and they learn friendship and have to work together,” he said. “I want children to learn how to put their differences aside, come together and figure out a problem.”
Since his stroke, Trett has written 17 stories and has plans to publish more of his work in the future.
“I want to touch their heart and their soul,” Trett said of his writing. “I want to convict their spirit and touch their emotion—if I’ve done that, then I’ve written a good book.”
“The Littlest Mouse” can be purchased from Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Trett wanted to thank all the community members who have prayed and continue to pray for the Trett family as he continues to battle medical issues and for supporting him in this new journey.
