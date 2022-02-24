Man indicted on rape, sexual abuse of minor charges arrested

WHITLEY COUNTY—A Woodbine man was arrested over the weekend on rape and sexual abuse charges involving a minor.
Cameron Elliott, 21, was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury on February 7 where he was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. He was booked at the Whitley County Detention Center on Saturday at approximately 9 p.m. according to the detention center.
According to the indictment, Elliott engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a child under 12 years of age beginning in January of 2014 until December of 2021. The initials and birthdate of the juvenile victim were the same in both counts one and two of the indictment.
Elliott is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond. He is set to be arraigned on Monday, March 7 at 1 p.m.
