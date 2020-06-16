WHITLEY COUNTY — A Tennessee man was indicted Monday by the Whitley County grand jury after he was arrested May 7 in Williamsburg on charges of possession/viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor (a controlled substance) and second-degree rape.
Hunter Zane Cole, 18, was indicted by the grand jury on amended charges of 22 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, five counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance and one count first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to the complaint warrant, Williamsburg police officer Dorman Patrick Jr. responded to a complaint on Johnson Avenue in Williamsburg on March 29 where he encountered Cole. Patrick conducted an investigation and determined that Cole had used his Apple iPhone for the purpose of procuring and promoting the use of a minor in sexual activity.
On April 10, Patrick executed a search warrant for Cole’s phone and determined his phone contained content portraying a sexual performance by a minor. According to the complaint warrant, after further investigation, Patrick determined that Cole had traveled from Knoxville, Tennessee to Williamsburg and provided a 13-year-old female with an illegal substance before having sexual intercourse with the victim on March 28.
—
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
- Ronald Cole, 46, of Corbin: Third-degree complicity to commit burglary.
- Rex Fox, 40, of Corbin: Third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, intimidating a participant in the legal process and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Donnie Bryant, 43, of Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first offense and first-degree promoting contraband.
- Dallas Brock, 23, of Corbin: Third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more.
- Jerod Wright, 42, of Corbin: Theft of Identity without consent.
- David Young, 35, of Williamsburg: First-degree strangulation.
- James Gipson, 40, address unknown: Second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
- Jeffrey Sargent, 48, of Middletown, Ohio: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) - first offense.
- Matthew Goins, 29, of Williamsburg: First-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Shawn Wallace, 38, of Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first offense.
- Tommy Powers, 41, of Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first offense, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.
- Collene Thompson, 56, of Wesley Chapel, Florida: First-degree criminal mischief.
- Robert Llewellyn, 40, of Williamsburg: Failure to comply with sex offender registration.
- David Torres Jr., 41, of Lima, Ohio: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Richard Fuston, 31, of Jellico, Tennessee: Second-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Jason Veach, 40, of Newcomb, Tennessee: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Zachery Munsey, 20, of Knoxville, Tennessee: First-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
- Dale Madden, 39, of Corbin: First-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Katherine Rucker, 40, of Corbin: First-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first offense and third-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense.
