KNOX COUNTY — On Friday, the Knox County Grand Jury returned several indictments including one against a LaFollette man after police say he fired a gun towards a residence on Dixon Drive in Corbin back in February.
Justin James Marlowe, 26, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance involving shots fired.
According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, before arriving at the location, Knox County Dispatch advised deputies that Marlowe, who had fired the weapon, left the residence in a vehicle and had wrecked.
Marlow was then found outside a residence on Foxwood Drive in Corbin.
“During the investigation the deputies learned that Marlowe had fired a handgun inside the residence on Dixon Drive in the presence of three adults and three juveniles,” reads the press release. “He had also assaulted two of the adults. Before leaving the residence, he also shot a tire down on a vehicle parked in in the driveway.”
Marlow has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of criminal trespassing in the first degree, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, one count of leaving the scene of an accident, and three counts of fourth-degree assault.
The Knox County Grand Jury also returned a one-count indictment against David Gray of Flat Lick.
On Saturday, May 16, just after 8 p.m. Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to an assault report in the Lick Branch area of Flat Lick, KY.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Broughton and Sgt. Carl Frith found a female victim at the location with severe trauma and bleeding. After investigating further, it was discovered that Gray, who lives nearby, had come to her residence intoxicated and armed with an ax.
A press release from the sheriff’s office says Gray approached the female and proceeded to swing the ax at her head. The victim was able to block Gray’s attempt, but in doing so she received severe injuries in the process. Deputies tracked Gray to his residence where they had to make entry and arrest him.
The victim was taken from the scene by Knox EMS for a scene flight and flown to UK Medical Center for treatment.
Gray has been indicted on one count of assault in the first-degree.
Laurel Nicole Sanders (AKA Laurel Cudill, laurel Bunch), 34, of Woollum was arrested back in January for driving under the influence.
According to the indictment, Sanders was driving under the influence with three minors in the vehicle.
Sanders has been indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury for three counts of wanton endangerment in the first-degree, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
- Charles Robert Smith, 49, Corbin: Fleeing or evading the police, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first-degree, fleeing or evading police in the second-degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one count of persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
Smith was also charged on a second indictment with one count of cultivating more than five plants of marijuana, and one count of persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- Eddie Lee Gray, 52, Barbourville: Manufacturing methamphetamine second offense, unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursors, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, failure to wear a seat belt, disregarding a stop sign, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- Charles Edward Rice, 55, address unknown: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- William F. Smith, 40, address unknown: Trafficking a controlled substance in the first-degree, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree.
- Courtney A. Mills, 26, Barbourville: Trafficking a controlled substance in the first-degree, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree.
- Nickie Marie Hubbard, 36, Barbourville: Manufacturing methamphetamine first offense, unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursors, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, and persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
- Justin Maverick Helton, 31, Gray: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, in an improper container.
- Michael Allen Wichman, 29, Gray: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, two counts of promoting contraband in the first-degree, and possession of a controlled substance in the second-degree.
- David Clinton Merida, Jr., 32, Flat Lick: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree.
- Tiffany Leanna Lewis, 31, Arjay: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, second offense.
- Lindsey Olicia Welliver, 22, Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, and persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
- Tyler Lee Bright, 23, Barbourville: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Earnie Hammons, 53, Flat Lick: Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the second-degree, trafficking in marijuana of more than eight-ounces but less than five-pounds, trafficking in a controlled substance third-degree, and possession of a controlled substance.
- Bill Ray Perkins, 54, Barbourville: Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree.
- James E. Martin, 74, Gray: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree.
- Andrew Steven Cox (AKA Josh Andrew Cox), 29, Cannon: Assault in the third-degree, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, and persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
Cox was also charge on a separate indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- Tyler Lee Bright, 23, Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third-degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
Bright was also charged on a separate indictment with trafficking in marijuana of more than eight-ounces but less than five-pounds, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the second-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police, and persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
- Tony Robert Couch, 41, Corbin: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear a seat belt, and indecent exposure in the second-degree.
- Kevin Shayne Riley, 41, Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, tampering with physical evidence, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
Riley was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and persistent felony offender in the second-degree in a separate indictment.
- Zebilin Jeremy Collett, 25, Gray: Possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the second-degree.
- Tommy Robert Witt, 45, Barbourville: Assault in the third-degree, fleeing or evading police in the first-degree, resisting arrest, and persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
- Daniel Jermiah Warren, 38, Flat Lick: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence.
- Jason Scott Swearengin, 46, Manchester: Criminal mischief in the first-degree, burglary in the third-degree, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
Swearengin was also charged in a separate indictment with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- William Anthony Allen, 38, address unknown: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief in the first-degree, burglary in the third-degree, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating a a vehicle with no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, and failure to maintain automobile insurance.
- Daniel Ryan Tatum, 35, Lily: Possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, rear license plat not illuminated, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael Sampson, 47, Bimble: Possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, failure to have brake lights, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain automobile insurance, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Shanna Ann Williams, 35, address unknown: Possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and leaving the scene of an accident.
- Christina Faye Wilder, 41, Pineville: Obscuring the identity of a machine of the value of $500 or more, and theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Jennifer A. Smith, 29, Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, promoting contraband in the first-degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith was also charged with receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 on a separate indictment.
- Robert Ray Cox, 47, Barbourville: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- Scotty Stephens Elliott, 31, Barbourville: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Angela Vaughn Lawson, 40, Barbourville: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- David Gorden Mason, 55, Cannon: Theft by failure to make required disposition of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- Jonathan Goforth, 28, Gray: Burglary in the third-degree, and theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Matthew Holden Brock, 20, Kettle Island: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, and criminal mischief in the first-degree.
- Kaylee Marie Cupp, 24, Barbourville: Theft of identity of another without consent, failure to wear a seat belt, giving a police officer false identifying information, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoke or suspended, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants first-offense, failure to maintain automobile insurance, and failure to produce insurance card.
- Sasha Nicole Jackson, 33, Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Jason Barton, 40, Gray: Criminal mischief in the first-degree, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- Brandon Ray Frederick, 33, Barbourville: Burglary in the third-degree, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- Earl Dewayne Smith, 50, Flat Lick: Burglary in the second-degree.
- Randall Bays, 59, Woolum: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, and persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
- James Edward Roberts, 59, Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree second offense.
- Frances Nicole Zadrozny, 45, Trosper: Trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree, and persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
