WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County grand jury returned an indictment in August on Ricky Ball, 64, of Pine Knot, for first-degree sexual abuse.
The indictment states that on June 4 to June 5, Ball committed sexual abuse against a minor under the age of 16.
The Whitley County grand jury met in regular session on August 3 and on August 17 also returned the following indictments:
— Owen Brock, 21, of Corbin: trafficking in a simulated controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading the police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia
— Paul Jarvis, 50, of Woodbine: possession of a controlled substance.
— Donald Barton, 60, of Woodbine: possession of a controlled substance.
— Shirley Garrett, 59, of Woodbine: possession of a controlled substance.
— Timothy Curnutt, 46, of Williamsburg: first-degree wanton endangerment.
— Teddy Veach, 40, of Williamsburg: possession of a controlled substance.
— Lois Centers, 29, of Corbin: possession of a controlled substance.
— Jason Jones, 40 of Barbourville: possession of a controlled substance.
— Madison Christian, 19, of Williamsburg: two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Caleb Smiley, 20 of Williamsburg: two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
— Stephen Schwartz, 46, of Williamsburg: operating a motor vehicle while driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
— Jay Mayton, 43, no known address: possession of a controlled substance.
— Cecil Jones, 62, of Williamsburg: trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while driving under the influence.
— Brenda Hill, 33, of Williamsburg: possession of a controlled substance.
— Amanda Gilreath, 37 of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, promoting contraband.
— Kevin Trett, 26, of Corbin: theft by deception greater than $500.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
