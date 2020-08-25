Court Report

WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County grand jury returned an indictment in August on Ricky Ball, 64, of Pine Knot, for first-degree sexual abuse.

The indictment states that on June 4 to June 5, Ball committed sexual abuse against a minor under the age of 16.

The Whitley County grand jury met in regular session on August 3 and on August 17 also returned the following indictments:

— Owen Brock, 21, of Corbin: trafficking in a simulated controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading the police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia

— Paul Jarvis, 50, of Woodbine: possession of a controlled substance.

— Donald Barton, 60, of Woodbine: possession of a controlled substance.

— Shirley Garrett, 59, of Woodbine: possession of a controlled substance.

— Timothy Curnutt, 46, of Williamsburg: first-degree wanton endangerment.

— Teddy Veach, 40, of Williamsburg: possession of a controlled substance.

— Lois Centers, 29, of Corbin: possession of a controlled substance.

— Jason Jones, 40 of Barbourville: possession of a controlled substance.

— Madison Christian, 19, of Williamsburg: two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Caleb Smiley, 20 of Williamsburg: two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— Stephen Schwartz, 46, of Williamsburg: operating a motor vehicle while driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

— Jay Mayton, 43, no known address: possession of a controlled substance.

— Cecil Jones, 62, of Williamsburg: trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while driving under the influence.

— Brenda Hill, 33, of Williamsburg: possession of a controlled substance.

— Amanda Gilreath, 37 of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, promoting contraband.

— Kevin Trett, 26, of Corbin: theft by deception greater than $500.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.

