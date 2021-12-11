Man given historic sentence for drug trafficking charges

WHITLEY COUNTY - Daryl Moore was convicted on the charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, greater than two grams, and being a persistent felony offender and sentenced to 17 years, marking the largest drug trafficking sentence in Whitley County history, says Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling.
According to a press release from Bowling’s office, after he was convicted, Moore waived separate formal sentencing and was given the record-breaking sentence by Hon. Judge Dan Ballou.
He was previously arrested by Sgt. Jonas Saunders from the Whitley County Sheriff’s office after a search of Moore’s home yielded over 600 grams of crystal methamphetamine, multiple distribution bags, digital scales, and multiple burner cell phones, says the press release.
“Meth trafficking is not a victimless crime,” Bowling wrote in the press release. “Meth continues to destroy lives and families as hundreds of Whitley and McCreary Countians struggle with addiction all stemming from the illegal sale of crystal meth. This office will not stop aggressively prosecuting trafficking and ensuring those dealing meth will serve prison sentences.”
