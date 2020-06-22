WHITLEY COUNTY - A man convicted of murder and assault was sentenced to 25 years Monday in Whitley County Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Cole was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after fatally stabbing one person and seriously injuring two others on Jan. 15, 2018 and Jan. 16, 2018.
On Jan. 15, 2018, Cole stabbed Curtis Lawson, 55, during an altercation at Lawson's Jordan Hollow Road residence. Another individual, identified in the indictment as Franzine Minchen, was also injured during the altercation, being struck in the face "with an unknown object." Cole then fled the scene.
The Whitley County Coroner's Office later pronounced Lawson dead at the scene.
The following day, Cole stabbed Danny Sullivan in the leg at Sullivan's Towing, south of Williamsburg, before once again fleeing the scene.
