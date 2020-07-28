BARBOURVILLE - A man charged with six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment was set for trial Oct. 6 during Knox County Circuit Court Friday.
Justin James Marlowe, 26, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance involving shots fired.
According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, before arriving at the location, Knox County Dispatch advised deputies that Marlowe, who had fired the weapon, left the residence in a vehicle and had wrecked.
Marlowe was then found outside a residence on Foxwood Drive in Corbin.
“During the investigation the deputies learned that Marlowe had fired a handgun inside the residence on Dixon Drive in the presence of three adults and three juveniles,” according to the press release. “He had also assaulted two of the adults. Before leaving the residence, he also shot a tire down on a vehicle parked in the driveway.”
Marlowe was indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of criminal trespassing in the first degree, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, one count of leaving the scene of an accident and three counts of fourth-degree assault.
Marlowe’s final pretrial conference is set for Sept. 30.
Also in court Friday was a man indicted on first-degree assault.
David Gray, of Flat Lick, was arrested May 16 after Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to an assault report in the Lick Branch area of Flat Lick.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Broughton and Sgt. Carl Frith found a female victim at the location with severe trauma and bleeding. After investigating further, it was discovered that Gray, who lives nearby, had come to her residence intoxicated and armed with an ax.
A press release from the sheriff’s office says Gray approached the female and proceeded to swing the ax at her head. The victim was able to block Gray’s attempt, but in doing so she received severe injuries in the process. Deputies tracked Gray to his residence where they had to make entry and arrest him.
The victim was taken from the scene by Knox EMS for a scene flight and flown to UK Medical Center for treatment.
Gray was set for pretrial on Aug. 28 and a motion was made for medical records.
During court Friday, Charlie B. Golden was set for trial on Oct. 13 after being previously indicted on charges of third-degree burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking of the value less than $500.
Earl Dwayne Smith, charged with second-degree burglary, was set for a final pretrial conference Sept. 30 and trial on Oct. 15.
