WHITLEY COUNTY — A Wooton, Kentucky man who appeared in court on attempted murder charges will return to Whitley County Circuit Court in November.
Jerry Melton, 71, received a November 5 court date on Tuesday. Melton bonded out of the Whitley County Detention Center on May 6, according to jail tracker; his bond was $100,000 cash.
Melton was arrested by officers from the Williamsburg Police Department on May 3.
According to the arrest citation filed by Officer Johnny Fulton, Melton fired shots into a semi after the truck reportedly almost "hit him then ran him off the side of the road."
Fulton reported that Melton told officers that he had a handgun in his pocket. The firearm was missing two rounds, according to the citation.
Melton is scheduled for an 11 a.m. pre-trial conference on November 5.
