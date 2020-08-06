WHITLEY COUNTY - A Texas man charged with four counts of attempted murder and first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle appeared in Whitley Circuit Court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.
Stephen G. Williams, was indicted in 2019 for the charges that resulted from an incident that occurred Oct. 21, 2018.
On the date listed in the indictment, Williams was operating a pickup truck traveling south through Whitley County along I-75 while reportedly holding his mother at gunpoint. During that time, he also began shooting at other drivers on the interstate.
After fleeing from police, Williams crossed the state line into Tennessee where Tennessee Highway Patrol took lead in the chase.
At approximately the 134 mile marker, Williams attempted to pass a tractor trailer that had slowed after the driver noticed the pursuit coming up behind him. At that point, Williams struck the back left side of the tractor trailer and then the cable barrier in the median, where the vehicle came to rest.
Williams’ mother, identified as Linda Williams, of Pensacola, Florida, was transported to the LaFollette Medical Center before later being moved to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for further treatment.
Stephen Williams was not injured during the crash and was taken into custody. He was jailed in the Campbell County Detention Center in Tennessee and initially charged by THP with multiple charges not listed in the indictment, including reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, driving under the influence and multiple traffic violations.
Williams is currently in custody in Tennessee and has bonded out of jail in Kentucky. Williams is expected to reappear in court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 6.
Roger Walters, 42, of Corbin, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
Walters plea was made as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for the plea, Walters was offered a sentence of three years probated after serving 120 days, which he has already served. Walters also agreed to forfeit all items seized during the arrest.
Walters is expected to reappear in court Oct. 6 for formal sentencing.
Also in court Tuesday was a Williamsburg man arrested on charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years old or younger.
David A. Bryant, 37, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019.
According to the arrest citation filed by Williamsburg Police Department Officer Daniel Rowe, Bryant told the officer during a recorded interview that Bryant was trying to put his children to bed and he became “frustrated and aggravated” and “smacked his… son in the right side of his face.”
According to the citation, the incident left a “bruised hand print” on the child’s face.
Bryant, who was in court for a pretrial conference, is expected to reappear in court at 9 a.m. on September 8 for an additional pretrial conference.
A Tennessee man arrested on charges of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 16, second-degree rape (no force) and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor or peace officer regarding sexual offenses was also in court Tuesday.
Hunter Zane Cole appeared in court before having his case continued to Sept. 8. Cole’s codefendant, Zachery Munsey, who is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 16, also had his case continued to Sept. 8.
David Young, 35, of Williamsburg was also in court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree strangulation.
According to the arrest citation filed by Deputy Chad Foley with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Foley responded to a call in reference to the victim being “beat up.”
The victim told the deputy that she went to Young’s house to pick up her daughter and medicine, but when she asked for the medicine, Young became upset. She told the deputy that he hit her and, “put his hands around her neck and throat, pushed her up against a wall and began to strangle her.”
The deputy noted in the citation that he observed marks on the victim’s neck which were consistent with the victim’s statement that she was strangled.
Also in Whitley County Circuit Court Tuesday was Tony Duvall, 38, of Harrodsburg.
Duvall was arrested on three counts first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking or possession of a firearm, attempted theft by unlawful taking or possession of a vehicle, theft by unlawful taking or distribution of contents from a vehicle.
Duvall was set for sentencing but needed to speak with another attorney. His sentencing has been delayed until Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.