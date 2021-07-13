CORBIN - The City of Corbin is now home to the local area's only kissing stone — a four foot slab stone placed on the ground that features two sets of footprints inviting couples to stand on and kiss for a romantic photo op.
The stone was a gift from Marty Jordan and his right-hand man and nephew, Terry Jordan, from the company Written In Stone. On Thursday the Jordans, Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen, Mayor Suzie Razmus, and members of the city’s public works department gathered in front of Corbin’s Engineer Street Bridge to place the kissing stone at its new home.
Monhollen said officials felt the Engineer Street Bridge would be the perfect site for the stone given its popularity as a backdrop for weddings and prom pictures.
“You’ve got flower pots in the background and the bridge. I think it’s romantic,” noted Marty. “It’s a first base for men who can’t get to first base,” he joked.
The 70-80 pound stone will be mounted to the ground and was procured by Marty from Nature’s Way Landscaping, who he says he gets all of his stones from.
The stone has four layers of protective coating. Marty said that once those protective layers begin to wear off around the stone’s recessed edges, it will give it an aged look and help bring a “coolness to it.”
Marty said he was inspired by the popularity of kissing stones in Ireland and wanted to help provide something unique to the City of Corbin. He came up with stone’s design which features the two aforementioned sets of footprints with the words “kiss” and “dance” centered in-between each set of prints. The top right corner of the stone has the words “Corbin, KY Kissing Stone” in a square stamp, with the lower left section of the stone featuring the words, “Love Begins Here.” Marty said he began working on the work of art last Saturday.
“I’ve got a stencil machine that cuts rubber stamps, and then I sand blast it,” he explained. “It’s kind of a long process, there’s a lot of tape involved,” he added saying prepping the stone actually takes more time than sand blasting it. “Sand blasting is 10 minutes, prep work is two hours.”
Monhollen said Marty original approached her with the idea of gifting a kissing stone to the city. She said the stone provides the opportunity to continue portraying Corbin as a loving, welcoming city.
“The kissing stone is part of that contribution, as well as displaying local artistic ability and showcasing people’s art,” said Monhollen.
Marty, who works in maintenance at Baptist Health in Corbin, said he began stone work after a coworker's brother passed away while saving someone from drowning. Marty says his coworker wasn’t able to purchase a tombstone for his brother. So as a result, Marty created a Texas tombstone for his coworker, who he says was moved to tears.
“I thought this may be my calling to provide people with things in stone that they couldn’t afford,” he said.
Marty and Terry also gifted the City of Corbin with a smaller stone that features “1776” encircled by stars, which is placed near the gazebo in front of Engineer Street Bridge.
