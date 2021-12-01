Man charged with wanton endangerment, 4th-degree assault after reports of shots fired

KNOX COUNTY — A Middlesboro man is facing several charges following an incident that happened in Knox County last Monday.
On Monday, Nov. 22, at around 7 p.m., Knox County Dispatch received a call in regards to an assault and shots being fired at a residence on Rice Hill Lane in the Bimble community.
Once deputies arrived on the scene, victims stated that Michael Allen Lee, 21, of Middlesboro, came into their home arguing over a dog and allegedly assaulted a woman. According to the police report, the victims also stated that Lee pulled down their driveway a short distance when he fired several shots towards three people at the home before fleeing the scene.
The police report stated that deputies recovered a shell casing in the driveway where the victims stated Lee shot from.
Lee was later found in the parking lot of Wildcat Truck Stop in the same vehicle described by the victims. Inside the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a handgun matching that of the shell casing found at the scene. A criminal history check also confirmed that Lee was a convicted felon and had a parole violation from Bell County, according to the report.
Lee was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, giving an officer false identifying information, fourth-degree assault and was served the parole violation.
Lee was jailed in the Knox County Detention Center where he was set to be arraigned on Monday morning and his bond was set at $25,000 cash. Lee has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 7 at 11 a.m.
