LAUREL COUNTY -- A London man charged with first-degree strangulation, tampering with a witness, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and third-degree terroristic threatening appeared in Laurel County District Court virtually Friday.
Dione K. Napier, 58, was arrested June 17 by Laurel County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler after Mehler responded to a call on Chaney Ridge Road.
According to the arrest citation reported by Mehler, the caller heard glass breaking and screaming. When Mehler arrived, he made contact with the victim on the front porch of the apartment complex.
Mehler reported that he noticed a broken window and glass on the concrete porch. The victim told Mehler, "she has been suffering from physical abuse for approximately six years, but the past two days have been really bad."
According to the arrest citation, "She said they had been arguing for two days now, and he has been physically abusing her by smacking her, pulling her hair, pushing her down on the concrete front porch where she hit her head, punched her in the back of the head, grabbing her and pushing her down.
Mehler reported the victim had two large knots on the back of her head and bruising on both arms.
According to the arrest citation, the victim reported that Napier had grabbed her by the throat and pinned her against a wall.
The victim also told Mehler that Napier was making her do "weird sexual things," according to the arrest citation.
The victim informed the officer that Napier had told her, "If you tell on me, my brother will come down (from Paris, KY) and kill you."
Judge Wendell Lewis "Skip" Hammons Jr. set Napier's preliminary hearing for June 23. Hammons also appointed a public defender to represent Napier, and he set Napier's bond at $25,000 cash.
Napier is currently being housed in the Laurel County Detention Center.
