WHITLEY COUNTY -- Dale Shoopman, Joshua Brown and Melvin Hill all received final sentencing by Judge Dan Ballou during the Whitley County Circuit Court Tuesday.
Shoopman, who was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, received probation after serving six months. He will be registered as a sex offender and is reportedly moving out of state.
Brown, who was charged with fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment, also received probation after completing his jail sentence.
Hill, who was charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest, was released on a $15,000 fully secure or $30,000 property bond. A plea deal is being discussed, but because COVID-19 has kept attorneys from visiting clients in jail, Hill was unable to discuss the deal with his attorney prior to court Tuesday.
Michael Gibson and Tony Duvall were both scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but their cases have been continued to next week to give them time to speak with their attorneys.
Gibson was scheduled for a Failure to Appear review. He was charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief and defacing a firearm.
Duvall was set for a pretrial conference on his charges of three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking/distribution of firearm and vehicle, and second degree criminal mischief.
David Hart's case was also continued since it requires a special prosecutor because of a conflict of interest with the Commonwealth Attorney. Hart was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and theft by unlawful taking/distribution.
