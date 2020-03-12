Man charged with murdering pregnant woman, two others, appears in court

WHITLEY COUNTY — A Corbin man charged with the murder of three people, one of whom was pregnant was back in court again on Tuesday as his attorney and the Commonwealth planned dates to bring in witnesses ahead of a December trial.
Paul Brock, 39, stood alongside his attorneys as they entered two additional motions on his behalf. One of those motions was regarding a firearm and the other was regarding a statement made while Brock was in custody.
Brock’s attorneys along with the Commonwealth and Whitley County Circuit Judge Dan Ballou discussed possible dates in May, June or August to bring federal witnesses before the court. While attorneys did not settle on a date for the witnesses during court on Tuesday, they did agree to return for another pretrial on April 14 at 1 p.m.
Brock was indicted in April 2018 for an incident that occurred in February of that year.
On that date, Mary Jackson, 74, and her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Byers, 33, were found shot to death at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin. Byers’ younger brother, Justin Collins, was in a bedroom of the home at the time the shooting began and he jumped out of a bedroom window and fled to a neighbor’s home to call 911.
Brock was developed as the main person of interest in the killings by the Corbin Police Department, being brought in for questioning the morning of Feb. 18, 2018, before being arrested later that day and charged with three counts of murder.
The body of Byers’ husband, Aaron Byers, 45, was found the following day in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road. At that time, Brock was then charged with another count of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Brock currently remains jailed in the Whitley County Detention Center under a $1 million cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.