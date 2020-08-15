KNOX COUNTY - A Girdler man facing charges related to him helping a Knox County inmate escape before leading police on a vehicle pursuit last year was in Knox County Circuit Court Friday afternoon.
Devin Mills, 24, had his attorney, Billy Taylor, file a motion in court Friday to remove the ankle monitor Mills has to wear as part of his home incarceration.
Taylor explained to the Court that Mills had been on home incarceration for the last 10 months, and that he had been compliant with the court's orders throughout that time frame.
Taylor said the home incarceration has become a financial hardship for Mills.
The Commonwealth had no objection to Taylor's motion provided that Mills continues to comply with an order prohibiting him from operating a motor vehicle, along with the other already established orders pertaining to his home incarceration.
Taylor had no objection to the Commonwealth's stipulations.
On March 15 of last year, police attempted to perform a traffic stop on South Main Street in Barbourville, but the vehicle did not stop, instead speeding away onto Edgewood Drive, according to police. The vehicle continued onto KY 11 and then KY 1809 before finally turning onto KY 92 toward Bell County.
The driver, identified as Mills, soon lost control of the vehicle in a curve, striking an embankment and causing the vehicle to overturn.
Police determined the vehicle's passenger, identified as Bobby James Hamilton, was a Knox County Detention Center inmate who had just escaped from the jail. He was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment and then placed back in custody once released.
Mills was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree escape and driving while under the influence.
He was later indicted in September of last year on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police office, failure to wear a seatbelt, obstruction vision and/or windshield, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, and resisting arrest.
Taylor informed the court that Mills' codefendant, Hamilton, had pleaded to charges related to the incident and has been placed in federal custody.
Mills' case has been continued and he is due back in court Oct. 12.
