Man charged with girlfriend's murder to face possible indictment in April

WILLIAMSBURG — A Williamsburg man charged with the murder of his girlfriend last week will face possible indictment by a grand jury in April.
Following his arrest last week, John Meadows appeared before Judge Fred White on Thursday for arraignment. The 58-year-old pleaded not guilty and was issued a public defender.
It was determined during a preliminary hearing Monday that a grand jury will hear the case brought against Meadows on April 19 for his involvement in what police believe is the murder of his girlfriend, Donna G. Lay.
Lay had been reported missing on January 27. The Williamsburg Police Department quickly began an investigation into the whereabouts of Lay, who was last seen on January 7.
During their investigation, police were able to learn that Lay received governmental assistance, but that no transactions had been credited to either of her benefits cards within the last month. They also found no activity on the victim’s cell phone during that time either.
Police interviewed Meadows twice before his arrest. Police Chief Wayne Bird said Meadows’ stories during those interviews were inconsistent and seemed suspicious.
Over the weekend, Bird and his department were able to gather enough information to request and be granted a search warrant for Lay’s apartment located on South 10th Street in Williamsburg.
Police began processing the apartment at 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Bird confirmed that during their investigation, police discovered signs of blood and could smell a scent consistent with decomposition.
Officers later located an outdoor trash can wrapped in black plastic and duct tape located behind a closet door. Following a positive indication of human decomposition in the trash can by the department’s K-9s, officers opened the can and found human remains inside.
The remains were sent to a medical examiner the following day, but as of Monday morning, Bird said a positive identification on the the remains had not yet been determined.
What was determined however, was the cause of death, which Bird confirmed was a single gunshot wound to the head. Bird also said the medical examiner had determined based on the body’s decomposition, the remains had been in the trash can for approximately three weeks.
On Monday, Bird told The Times-Tribune, officials from the coroner’s office were able to contact a member of Lay’s family after struggling to contact anyone last week.
Meadows was home at the apartment when WPD began processing the apartment. He was asked to stay at a nearby apartment belonging to friends and family during the investigation.
Once the remains were discovered, Meadows was arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked in the Whitley County Detention Center where he remains with a $1,000,000 bond.
