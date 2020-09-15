WHITLEY COUNTY - A Harrodsburg man charged with firing a gun and attempting to steal a truck in the parking lot of Baptist Health Corbin in January was sentenced to serve five years after a hearing at Whitley County Circuit Court Thursday.
Tony Duvall, 38, was arrested and booked into the Whitley County Detention Center on Jan. 29 after the Corbin Police Department received a call that an armed man had fired a gun in the hospital’s parking lot and was then sitting in a white pickup truck.
Officers were able to contact Duvall inside the truck and disarm him without problem. Duvall admitted that he taken the gun from a cargo box located on the back of the truck, that he had fired the gun three times, and that he had attempted to steal the truck.
Investigators with the police department reported finding several .22 caliber bullets in Duvall’s pocket and that the ignition to the truck had been damaged by a screwdriver.
Duvall was then indicted in February on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, attempted theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, second-degree criminal mischief and theft by the unlawful taking of the value of less than $500.
On Thursday, Duvall was sentenced to five years for each of the counts of wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to five years for the count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, and five years for the count of attempted theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more.
Duvall was sentenced to 12 months for the count of second-degree criminal mischief, and 12 months for the count of theft by the unlawful taking of the value of less than $500.
All of Duvall’s counts are set to run concurrently for a total of five years. He is ordered to pay $1,183.66 to the victim and owner of the vehicle in at least $100 a month increments beginning no later than 90 days after serving his sentence.
