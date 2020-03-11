Man charged with beating aunt to death appears in court

WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man charged with beating his aunt to death last summer appeared in Whitley Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Michael Worley, 41, is expected to go to trial next spring. For now, attorneys will wait on lab results to return.
Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling said serology results haven’t returned but are expected to be back in July and DNA should be done in January.
Bowling suggested a spring 2021 trial date.
“From my perspective there’s nothing more to talk about,” said Bowling, adding he wants to avoid having to keep bringing the victim's family to court.
The court agreed and a status hearing at 1 p.m. September 8 was set.
Worley was indicted on charges of murder from an incident that occurred on June 21.
On the date listed in the indictment, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department were dispatched to investigate a reported domestic dispute at a Betty West Road residence. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a female covered in blood laying in the yard outside the home. Another individual, identified as Worley, was also found, though he reportedly attempted to flee after noticing police.
Worley was caught and apprehended.
The Whitley County Coroner’s office pronounced the woman, identified as Wanda Richardson, 58, dead at the scene.
An initial investigation into Richardson’s death determined that she had been beaten, though her body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. According to Worley’s indictment, he beat and stabbed Richardson to death.
Family members of Richardson told police that Worley, who is Richardson’s nephew, did not live at the residence, but that he would visit occasionally. Police had been called to the residence the night before also to investigate a report of a someone prowling around outside the house.
Worley currently remains jailed in the Whitley County Detention Center.
