KNOX COUNTY — A man charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and the woman accused of helping him flee the state were both present in Knox County Circuit Court Friday via Zoom.
Keri Burnette, who is currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center, had her lawyer Billy Taylor waive a formal arraignment and enter a plea of not guilty.
Taylor also attempted to file two motions on Burnette’s behalf Friday.
The first motion was to amend the indictment against Burnette, although Taylor admitted that he did not believe he was allowed to move to have the Commonwealth’s indictment amended.
Burnette is currently indicted on one charge of hindering persecution/ apprehension in the first-degree, after helping her boyfriend, Jordan Ramey, flee the state.
Ramey was arrested on May 14 in Jellico, Tennessee. On May 9, Ramey was involved in a vehicle pursuit with both the Kentucky State Police and local authorities.
According to the KSP, during the pursuit, Ramey exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot. He ran into a wooded area where he then fired a weapon at officers. Ramey managed to escape officers at that time, but was later apprehended in Jellico. As a result, Ramey was indicted on attempted murder of a police officer.
He is currently being held in the Knox County Detention Center.
Taylor explained that Burnette’s current charge would require her codefendant, or the person she is accused of hindering the apprehension of, to be charged with a Class-A felony.
Ramey is currently charged with a Class-B felony.
The Commonwealth agreed with Taylor’s initial feeling that he did not have grounds to make such a motion. They also stated that they would review the issue and would make a determination ahead of Burnette’s next trial date.
Taylor’s second motion was to have Burnette’s bond reduced from $10,000 cash.
According to Taylor, Burnette was originally charged with a drug paraphernalia charge stemming from the incident. She was not charged with hindering the prosecution until after Ramey’s case was taken to the grand jury.
Taylor said Burnette then came to his office to retain his services upon learning of her new charge. Taylor said he contacted the office of the Commonwealth Attorney in regards to reducing the bond. However, he says the Commonwealth informed him that they did not agree with modifying her bond. As a result, Burnette was apprehended and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center earlier this week.
When asked for a response to Taylor’s motion, the Commonwealth stated that they had objected to Taylor’s original attempt to reduce Burnette’s bond and would continue to object.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Brandon Jones stated that the reason for the Commonwealth’s objection was that Burnette helped remove Ramey from the Commonwealth’s jurisdiction by transporting him across state lines into Tennessee. As a result, the Commonwealth feels Burnette is a flight risk herself.
“If she was going to flee the jurisdiction, I don’t think she would have drove to Barbourville and gave me money just to flee the jurisdiction,” replied Taylor.
Taylor then made the argument that if Burnette were to pay her bond, be released, and not return on her next trial date, she would then be facing a felony bail jumping charge. However, if she did appear as ordered the most she would be facing is a Class-A misdemeanor.
“She should have zero incentive not to come back,” Taylor said.
Judge Micheal Caperton said he understood the Commonwealth’s plea to keep Burnette’s bond at a high amount. As a result, he set Burnette’s bond to $250,000 cash at .1 percent.
Judge Caperton then ordered both Burnette and Ramey to reappear in court on Sept. 14 for a pre-trial conference.
