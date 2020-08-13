WHITLEY COUNTY - A Wooton, Kentucky man who appeared in court on attempted murder charges is scheduled to be back in Whitley County Circuit Court on September 8.
Jerry Melton, 71, appeared in person Thursday after bonding out of the Whitley County Detention Center on May 6, according to jail tracker; his bond was $100,000 cash.
Melton was arrested by officers from the Williamsburg Police Department on May 3.
According to the arrest citation filed by Officer Johnny Fulton, Melton fired shots into a semi after the truck reportedly almost "hit him then ran him off the side of the road."
Fulton reported that Melton told officers that he had a handgun in his pocket. The firearm was missing two rounds, according to the citation.
Melton was ordered by Judge Dan Ballou to report to the jail so that he could be served with an indictment warrant. Melton is expected to be arraigned in court on Sept. 8.
A Corbin man charged with sodomy, incest and sexual abuse appeared in court virtually Thursday for a status hearing.
Joshua Jones, 40, was scheduled for trial on April 8, but the trial was delayed due to COVID-19.
Jones was indicted in October 2018. According to the indictment, between June 1, 2014, and July 11, 2018, Jones engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12. He faces charges of first-degree sodomy, incest and first-degree sexual abuse.
At the time, Corbin Police Detective Coy Wilson said that the victim's mother had contacted the police concerning Jones several months prior to his arrest.
He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Also in court virtually was James D. Childress, 38, of Williamsburg for a pretrial conference.
Childress is charged with two counts of first-degree rape after engaging in sexual intercourse with two children 12 years old or younger between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2014, according to the indictment.
Childress was given a direct indictment meaning no formal complaint was filed before evidence was brought before the grand jury.
Childress was scheduled for pretrial in July, but it was rescheduled after he was appointed a new attorney.
Childress is still being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Rosa Cureton, 38, of Williamsburg, appeared in court virtually Thursday via Zoom.
Cureton was arrested on Sept. 11, 2019 after deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the residence regarding a complaint of child abuse.
According to the arrest citation filed by a member of the sheriff's department, deputies arrived at the residence and found Cureton hitting a minor with a frying pan and chasing the minor with a knife.
Cureton pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday as part of a plea agreement. The offer made by Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling included a five year sentence probated for five years.
Glenn Wayne McCullah, 48, of Tennessee, appeared in court virtually for arraignment after being arrested by deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.
According to the complaint warrant, McCullah was wanted for charges of first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree assault. McCullah was indicted by the Whitley County Grand Jury on July 20 on the charge of first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. McCullah is expected to appear in court Sept. 8.
Derrick Taylor, 51, of Williamsburg was also in court for arraignment on Thursday.
Taylor was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense.
According to the arrest citation filed by Officer Fulton, Fulton was conducting a walkthrough of Taylor Apartments when he located Taylor in what was supposed to be a vacant apartment.
According to the citation, Fulton found a white powder substance in a plastic baggy and a white crystal like substance. Fulton also found a syringe laying on the floor next to where Taylor was located.
Taylor's attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Taylor is expected back in court Sept. 8.
