LONDON — A Corbin man is facing charges following an investigation last Saturday in Laurel County.
Robert Tyler Elliot, 52, of Corbin was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening after Elliot was reported to have pointed what was believed to be a handgun at a female subject and made threats to kill her, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
Deputy Noah Ritchie responded to the call and determined that Elliot posed “a substantial threat to all of the parties involved.” Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Greg Poynter also assisted with the scene.
Elliott was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and released Sunday on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.