KNOX COUNTY — A Knox County man was arrested Sunday morning after he had reportedly pushed his girlfriend off a cliff on Julie Mills Cemetery Road.
Knox County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 5 a.m. of a 20-year-old woman who had been pushed off a cliff in Walker by her boyfriend William Collins.
While attempting to locate the woman, the Knox County Sheriff's deputies responding to the scene saw Collins fleeing on foot through an open field. After a foot pursuit, the deputies arrested Collins, age 25, of Walker, charging him with public intoxication-controlled substance and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Collins told the deputies where he had left the woman alone in the woods, according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The deputies walked to the location, which was in the mountain approximately one mile from their residence on Julie Mills Cemetery Road. The victim had been beaten as well as suffering trauma, including a broken leg, from the fall, the report from the Sheriff's Office said. In addition to her injuries, she was also suffering from hypothermia.
Collins was then charged with first-degree assault-domestic violence and booked in the Knox County Detention Center
The victim was transported to Barbourville ARH by Knox County EMS.
The Big Creek Fire Department assisted at the scene.
According to JailTracker, Collins is set to be in district court at 11 a.m. Oct. 13.
