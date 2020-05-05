Man arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident in Whitley County

On Sunday, Williamsburg Police Department Officer Johnny Fulton arrested 70-year-old Jerry Melton, of Leslie County, charging him with attempted murder.
Whitley County E-911 received a call reporting a road rage incident where an occupant of a black Chevy car had fired shots into a semi truck at mile marker 19 of I-75.
WPD officers and Whitley County Sheriff's deputies set up at Exit 11 and started observing for the parties involved as the vehicles were reported to be traveling southbound on I-75 toward Williamsburg.
Officers observed the victim vehicle and the suspect vehicle traveling southbound at Exit 11 and conducted a traffic stop. WPD continued their investigation and determined that a road rage incident had taken place and Melton fired two shots into the semi truck driven by the victim. Officers observed two bullet holes near the sleeper area of the victims truck. A hand gun was also seized that was recovered at the scene.
Melton was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and was charged with one count of attempted murder.
Officer Fulton was assisted by Detective Rowe, Lieutenant White, Officer Harrell, Deputy Lennon, Deputy Foley and Deputy Coffee.
Press release courtesy of Williamsburg Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.