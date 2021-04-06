Man arrested after reportedly firing gun, burglary

WALKER, Ky. — A Knox County man was arrested last week after reportedly firing a gun in a residence.
At approximately 2:35 a.m. March 30, Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a report of a man discharging a firearm at a residence on KY 718 in Walker, according to a Knox County Sheriff's Office press release.
After contacting the caller, Deputy Jones learned that Brandon Bingham had fired a handgun after attempting to gain entry into her residence.
Bingham, age 34, of Walker was located and arrested in the yard of a residence on KY 718 he had burglarized earlier, according to the press release. During the burglary Bingham had taken a handgun and assorted items of jewelry. A loaded handgun, a watch, two rings and a bracelet were found in his possession at the time of arrest.
Bingham was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication/controlled substance.
Bingham was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Barbourville City Police Officers Hunter Luttrell and Karl Middleton assisted in the arrest.
