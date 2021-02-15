Man accused of hitting man with vehicle due in court Tuesday 

LONDON — A Manchester man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, stemming from a domestic dispute in which he struck another man with his car in a parking lot.
Patrick Roby, 49, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 6 off Johnson Road after Laurel Sheriff's deputies responded to an incident in which Roby drove into a gravel parking lot and struck another male with his vehicle. After hitting the man, Roby then got out of his vehicle and kicked the man in the head. The incident was involving some domestic issues, according to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The victim of the attack was transported to Saint Joseph London hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Roby was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is held under $7,500 cash bond. He is charged with first-degree assault.
Investigators assisting for the Sheriff's office included Detective Robert Reed who is the case officer, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy James Fox and Deputy Hobie Daugherty.
