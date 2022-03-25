LONDON—One local favorite restaurant is back with some changes.
After being closed for a couple months, Mama Rosa’s has officially re-opened this week under new ownership.
Tracy Fischer, owner of Hometown Hemp and Brock’s Tobacco, said she had always wanted to open her own restaurant or catering business when she saw that the Chicago-style restaurant was for sale.
“It popped up on Facebook that Mama Rosa’s was for sale and I felt like that was my opportunity to be able to walk in, just get started, already have a customer base, already have everything I need and try it out and see how it goes,” Fischer said, as she frequented the restaurant herself.
The Fischers officially took over ownership of Mama Rosa’s on February 4 and got right to work on what Fischer called a “mini-remodel,” including fresh paint on the walls and new décor throughout the restaurant.
“We came in, started taking everything off the walls, deep cleaning, found a lot of stuff that had to be repaired and replaced so that really set us back,” she said. “We had planned to open March 14th to the public but with some issues of having to wait on things to come in, that’s put us behind.”
Besides the cosmetic changes, Fischer said she also got to work on some menu changes which included simplifying the large menu.
“We have tried to simplify the menu to make it an easy view of choices,” she said. “We are bringing in some new things, as well. We’ll also have weekly specials.”
Fischer said she kept all the local favorites, such as the Chicago Dog and the Italian Beef Bomber, but the new menu will include some healthier options as well, such as chunky chicken salad. Patrons will also have the option to get menu items low-carb or keto-friendly, as well as planning to try out some gluten-free bread options.
Fischer also said that Mama Rosa’s will be getting their hot dogs and Italian beef shipped directly to them from Chicago.
“So that’s as authentic Chicago as you can get and that’s something that hasn’t been done here before,” Fischer said.
The Fischer family has been working hard since February to get the restaurant ready to open and as a business owner herself, Fischer said it has been helpful to have that business background when it came to financials and getting people hired in. But none of that prepared her for owning her own restaurant.
“Cooking the food and getting it out in a timely manner, that’s been a challenge but we’ve been doing it for two weeks,” she said. “We did one week strictly family and then this (last) week we started inviting friends and stuff like that. It’s been challenging but we’re learning it pretty quickly. We’ll see when it’s lunchtime and we’ve got every table full and people lined up to order but I love it—I love the fast pace of it.”
Fischer said their two-week trial run has been helpful, as she and her staff have learned along the way and will likely still be learning as the restaurant opens to patrons this week, officially opening their doors to the public on Tuesday.
“We’re still learning and we want people to tell us the truth,” she said.
Mama Rosa’s is located at 805 South Main Street in the Carnaby Square Shopping Center in London and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 606-864-0660 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mamarosaslondon/.
