The Christmas Open House brought kids of all ages to downtown Corbin for a chance to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas, while others got a head start on their Christmas shopping. The Corbin High School band also entertained at Nibroc Park with festive tunes as volunteers were set up with activities for children as well. Downtown businesses opened their doors on Sunday during the open house and featured specials to get customers a kick start on their holiday gift buying as well as getting some sweet treats for themselves. While the rain started about half way through the event, the turnout was still great with hundreds attending prior to the rain. | Photos by Erin Cox

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you