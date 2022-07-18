WILLIAMSBURG — A Whitley County arrested in May in a domestic dispute involving a machete has been indicted by the local grand jury.
Darryl Alan Earls, 31, of Williamsburg has been indicted on first-degree assault in connection with the May 22 incident.
As previously reported, preliminary investigation from the Williamsburg Police Department indicated that Earls struck the victim multiple times in the face and head with a machete. The victim was treated by Whitley EMS and airlifted to the UK Medical Center but has been recovering.
Along with Earls’ indictment, grand jurors returned 14 others for Whitley County:
• Tarah King, 26, of Williamsburg: first-degree criminal abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.
• Brandon Hill, 42, of Corbin: first-degree criminal abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.
• Travis Bruce, 31, of Jellico, Tennessee: first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Michael Bush, 66, of Jackson: first-degree sexual abuse involving a child less than 12 years of age.
• William Edwards, 33, of Corbin: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Tommy Irvin, 61, of Williamsburg: second-degree burglary; fourth-degree assault; two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Michael Perkins, 42, of Gray: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone); first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Bridgette Crabtree, 24, of Rockholds: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin); promoting contraband; second-degree fleeing or evading the police; and bribery of a public servant.
• Jerry Reeves, 56, of Corbin: first-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Melissa Reeves, 52, of Corbin: first-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Daniel Bowling, 43, of Corbin: third-degree assault (officer); first-degree wanton endangerment; and resisting arrest.
• Samuel Hatfield, 50, of Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Otis Godsey, 49, of Corbin: theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• Tina Bostick, 54, of Keavy: theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• David Boggs, 36, of Corbin: theft by deception over $1,000; theft by deception less than $1,000, nine counts of possession of a forged instrument; and identity theft.
• Angela Baker, 18, of Heidrick: two counts of theft by deception over $1,000, nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and identity theft.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.