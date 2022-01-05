LYNN CAMP - Students were supposed to return to Lynn Camp high school and middle schools Monday, but the first snow fall of the calendar year squashed those plans. Instead, students were treated to a non-traditional (NTI) day Monday, and were scheduled to return to in-person learning Tuesday. Their backpacks were not.
In a Facebook post dated Sunday, January 2, Lynn Camp Schools say teachers made the announcement to students prior to Christmas Break that students in grade 6-12 would no longer be allowed to carry backpacks in Lynn Camp high or middle schools when they returned from break. The Facebook post was meant to act as a reminder for parents.
The Facebook post does clarify that female students would be permitted to carry a small purse, if needed and that student-athletes would have a designated area for their bags, which could be picked-up after school beginning at 3:15 p.m. The post says lockers are to be assigned to students this week.
On Monday Knox County Public Schools Director of Communication and Governance Frank Shelton confirmed the decision to the Times-Tribune via email.
“Lynn Camp is using this transition in the school year to begin the implementation of this policy,” Shelton wrote, adding that Knox County Middle School has had a similar policy put in place for the “past several years with much success.”
Shelton also wrote that with most textbooks remaining in the classroom and work now being accessible at home via technology devices, the need for backpacks is decreasing which was observed at Knox County Middle School, he added.
Shelton said the positive feedback from Knox County Middle School’s implementation of the no backpack policy eventually led to Lynn Camp’s implementation of the policy.
“This is something that the district is looking at implementing system-wide in the future for our upper-grade students,” noted Shelton.
Shelton said Lynn Camp’s decision had nothing to do with the recent rumors of threats made against Knox County Schools which had quickly spread online.
On Saturday, the school district released a statement in which it says the threatening image that was circulated online Thursday, December 30, had been investigated by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police.
According to the sheriff’s office, the image that contained a snapshot of a conversation discussing a threat was originally posted several months ago and does not involve Knox County or Kentucky, says the school district’s statement.
“Deputies conducted over a dozen interviews and coordinated leads with Kentucky State Police and other agencies. KSP has been able to identify the initial parties involved. The initial threat is part of a prior investigation,” the statement reads.
It goes on to say the individual responsible for recirculating the social media post has been located in another part of the state and has no connections with Knox County or Knox County Public Schools.
“Due to the nature of the investigation and the age of those involved no further information is being released by the sheriff's office,” the statement reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.