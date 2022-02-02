Lynn Camp marketing students advance to state conference

CORBIN — Five marketing students from Lynn Camp High School earned accolades and awards at the regional Career Development Conference held on January 25 at Eastern Kentucky University.
Chad Vaughn was the chapter’s top winner, earning second place in the Quick Serve Restaurant event.
Kirsten Fuson and Linda Shepherd placed fourth in Travel and Tourism team decision making.
Matthew Garrison and Alexus Bowling placed fourth in Business Law and Ethics team decision making.
Alexus Bowling was named Lynn Camp’s Outstanding Chapter Member for her dedication to competition, fundraising, and community service.
All five students qualify to attend the Kentucky DECA State Career Development Conference scheduled for February 27 through March 1 at the Galt House in Louisville. Their advisor is Selina Deaton.
