CORBIN — Lynn Camp High School held a senior celebration parade Sunday evening to honor its graduating seniors.
Lynn Camp’s Class of 2020 first met in the parking lot of Polar Grove Baptist Church for the beginning of the parade. From there, the parade of about 50 cars led by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and West Knox Fire Department drove to Lynn Camp Elementary School where it looped the school’s parking lot.
Lynn Camp’s senior class then traveled to Lynn Camp Middle School and High School where they were welcomed by a parking lot full of community members in their cars. Seniors drove through the school’s parking lot where they were cheered on and celebrated by their families and loved ones.
Lynn Camp also hosted its Baccalaureate Sunday evening at Poplar Grove Baptist Church.
Lynn Camp High School hopes to have a fall graduation ceremony.
