Lynn Camp FCS teacher named semfinalist for Ky. Teacher of the Year

KNOX COUNTY—Lynn Camp High School’s Jodie Carnes has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. Carnes is just one of 10 teachers from throughout the state, including Corbin Middle School’s Morgan Preston, competing for the honor of being named Teacher of the Year.
Carnes is a graduate of South Laurel High School. She went on to Eastern Kentucky University where she received her bachelor's degree in Family Consumer Sciences Education and completed her master's degree at Union College.
In 2011, Carnes began her teaching career at Lynn Camp Schools, where she has remained ever since. Today, Carnes teaches Family and Consumer Sciences at Lynn Camp High School.
Carnes admitted that she didn’t always dream of being an educator. She spent most of her high school career working towards becoming a lawyer but it was in her senior year of high school when Carnes found her true calling.
“My senior year of high school changed everything,” she said. “I took a class with my FCS teacher called Teachers in Preparation (TIP). I enrolled in the class so that I could get college hours as it was a dual-credit class. Little did I know that I would fall in love with teaching, but I did and I haven’t wavered since. This class, my involvement in FCCLA, and some pretty amazing mentors helped to shape the career I have now.”
Carnes said that her love of teaching has only grown over the last 10 years.
“When you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work,” she said. “You wake up excited every day to go to work and see your students learn and grow. As a teacher, that is one of the most fulfilling experiences and I get to witness it daily.”
Carnes encourages those who are considering a career as a teacher to go for it, as she and other educators will agree “there is no shame in being a teacher.”
“If your intuition is calling you to teach, go for it,” she said. “For those of us that are already in the trenches daily: I applaud you. You are doing the most important work that will shape generations to come. We know this job is not about the money, that ‘summers off’ is a completely false statement, yet we make the best of what we have and keep moving forward. Remember to take care of yourself, and why you answered the call to teach. You are making a difference in kids’ lives!”
Carnes also hopes that the community will continue to support their teachers through donations to their classrooms or something as simple as a compliment can go a long way.
“When you support schools, you are supporting the future,” she said.
Carnes hopes that when students leave her classroom, they walk away with the life skills they need to make it in the world.
“I hear so many people say that they wish they would bring ‘Home-Ec’ back, but the truth is that it never left,” Carnes said. “Every high school in our area has these classes and it is vital for everyone to have skills from food preparation, money skills, sewing, etc.
“I also hope they know that they are loved. In so many cases students don’t come to school for a lesson, they come because they need someone to care about them. That is the most important life lesson you can teach your students—how to love others.”
A virtual presentation and interview with each of the 10 semifinalists will result in the selection of the 2022 Elementary School, Middle School and High School Teachers of the Year.
The finalist with the highest cumulative score will be named the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year during a virtual awards ceremony on Sept. 9. That individual will go on to represent Kentucky in the 2022 National Teacher of the Year competition.
“Being in the top 24 candidates for Teacher of the Year has been a very welcomed surprise,” Carnes said. “It was an honor just to be nominated for Kentucky Teacher of the Year, and making it this far has been icing on the cake. It honestly makes all of the hard times and long nights of projects and all of the extra things I do with my students feel validated. I wouldn’t be here if it was not for my students who are all rock stars!”
