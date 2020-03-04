TRI-COUNTY — Several area schools are celebrating the importance of reading this week with fun and unique activities as they participate in Read Across America Week.
Students at Lynn Camp Elementary flaunted their “Whoville” hair on Tuesday.
This week, schools are focusing their attention on creative events, theme days, guest readers and Dr. Seuss festivities as the National Education Association's Read Across America is well underway.
Read Across America Week promotes reading, particularly for children and young adults. Many schools, libraries, and community centers across the United States participate in the day by bringing people together to take part in reading books.
Brittni Wilson who teaches third-grade reading at Lynn Camp Elementary said her class has been working on dissecting books, which includes the characters, the setting and how they as readers can relate to the story. On Friday her students will present that information to the class while dressing up as a character from the book.
The afternoons this week are spent doing a variety of Dr. Seuss activities.
On Tuesday, Wilson was dressed in a shirt with the word "read" printed on it, and just like her students she was participating in crazy hair day with mismatched bows atop her head. This is a special week for her as a reading teacher.
“I love it,” she said. “This week the students actually sit down and read a book for enjoyment. I have a great group. I’m lucky and thankful I get to be with them everyday.”
Wilson said the students love the week too.
The activities the students are doing are helping them express their individuality throughout the reading process and that’s one of the reasons Wilson thinks the week is such a success.
This week students are more free in what they get to read. Wilson has been teaching reading for six years and has taught several different age groups. She said students seem to struggle the most with fluency and comprehension. But she said it’s weeks like this week that are vital to reading because it makes it fun and they see enjoyment in it.
