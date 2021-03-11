Lynn Camp Schools celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America Week this week, as it was the first week the school has had students for an entire week after last week's weather. Lynn Camp Schools FRYSC Coordinator Darya Logan is always happy to play the part of Cat in the Hat. Lynn Camp students and teachers have enjoyed this first five-day week celebrating Dr. Seuss and watching virtual readers daily. Administration with Lynn Camp Schools were excited to see the normalcy of Spirit Week and students in the building. | Photos Contributed
Lynn Camp celebrates Dr. Seuss' birthday, Read Across America Week
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
